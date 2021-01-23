AKA is proud of daughter Kairo on her first day of 'big' school

Just yesterday Mzansi was flooding DJ Zinhle and AKA with congratulatory messages when their baby girl Kairo Forbes arrived. Today, on what feels like two days later, their daughter is ready to tackle “big school”. Isn’t it crazy how time flies?

Fans of the cute celebrity bundle of joy celebrated with proud dad AKA when he shared a picture of Kairo in her “big school” uniform on what was her first day.

Kairo looked super cute as always with a big smile on her face. The five-year-old is out of creche and into preschool, and her rapper daddy could not be more proud.

Check out the snap below that AKA shared, accompanied by love emojis.