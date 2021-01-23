DJ Maphorisa hits back at amapiano hate on the TL: 'We started this sh*t'
Musician DJ Maphorisa has hit back at a tweep who tried to come for the star's achievements.
It all began when a troll in a now-deleted tweet came for Phori. The user came for DJ Maphorisa's well-earned place at the amapiano table.
Though he has been quiet on social media for some time now, Maphorisa didn't take too kindly to the comments that essentially came for his career.
“You (are) such a confused enemy. Open your eyes wide, we started this sh*t: opened doors and inspired others to work hard. Madumane ke star,” he wrote, ending it off with a heart emoji.
U such a confused enemy 😂😂😂 open your eyes wide we started this shit n open doors n inspired others to work hard,lately we been counting coins myb dats why— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) January 18, 2021
by the way we in the same team stupid look out for new music dummy
Madumane ke star ❤️ https://t.co/SxGMkwAWb1
Many fans of the star came to his defence and cheered on Phori for his wisdom and clapback 'finesse'.
Check out some of the responses here:
The star is usually pretty witty when it comes to serving a good clapback.
After dishing up some pretty hefty swear words when hitting back at tweeps to mind their own business, DJ Maphorisa was criticised and ridiculed for the way he speaks English.
However, Phori didn't come to play that day.
“You can make fun of me. Yes I am not good in English (but) at least you can understand what I am saying. If you say you, intelligent why don't you correct. Most of you guys know English, you always broke man. And the funny part, you enjoy my English verses on Hello and Love You Tonight. You're confusing, guys,” he wrote at the time.