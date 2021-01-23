DJ Maphorisa hits back at amapiano hate on the TL: 'We started this sh*t'

Musician DJ Maphorisa has hit back at a tweep who tried to come for the star's achievements.

It all began when a troll in a now-deleted tweet came for Phori. The user came for DJ Maphorisa's well-earned place at the amapiano table.

Though he has been quiet on social media for some time now, Maphorisa didn't take too kindly to the comments that essentially came for his career.

“You (are) such a confused enemy. Open your eyes wide, we started this sh*t: opened doors and inspired others to work hard. Madumane ke star,” he wrote, ending it off with a heart emoji.