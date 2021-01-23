Lesego Thlabi on why men rape: 'They know the system is broken & they’ll get away with it'

Following the vigorous debates on the TL over the past couple of days about gender-based violence (GBV) and the different ways it manifests itself, comedian Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' Tlhabi has weighed in on why she believes men engage in GBV.

The satirist, who is popular for her satirical humour on the internet, put jokes aside to comment on the serious societal issue that has been labelled the “second pandemic” in Mzansi.

Lesego said after she read the different opinions shared on the social media platform about things like rape, stealthing and drugging women to sleep with them, she's convinced that men are not ignorant but rather just “don't care”.

“So what I learnt today is that men aren’t ignorant. It’s not because they don’t know or aren’t sure what constitutes rape or not ... it’s because they genuinely don’t care.”

The comedian added that she believed men know that the system is broken and take advantage of that.

“They know the system is broken and they’ll get away with it. And they’ll all come together in defence,” she said.