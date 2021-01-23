TshisaLIVE

Lesego Thlabi on why men rape: 'They know the system is broken & they’ll get away with it'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 January 2021 - 11:00
Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' Tlhabi wants our judicial system to do better by GBV victims and survivors.
Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' Tlhabi wants our judicial system to do better by GBV victims and survivors.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

Following the vigorous debates on the TL over the past couple of days about gender-based violence (GBV) and the different ways it manifests itself, comedian Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' Tlhabi has weighed in on why she believes men engage in GBV.

The satirist, who is popular for her satirical humour on the internet, put jokes aside to comment on the serious societal issue that has been labelled the “second pandemic” in Mzansi.

Lesego said after she read the different opinions shared on the social media platform about things like rape, stealthing and drugging women to sleep with them, she's convinced that men are not ignorant but rather just “don't care”.

So what I learnt today is that men aren’t ignorant. It’s not because they don’t know or aren’t sure what constitutes rape or not ... it’s because they genuinely don’t care.”

The comedian added that she believed men know that the system is broken and take advantage of that.

“They know the system is broken and they’ll get away with it. And they’ll all come together in defence,” she said.

Several tweeps shared her sentiments in the comments section, even though there were others — mostly men — who were hurt by the generalisation in her tweet.

However, Lesego and most of her followers weren't having it!

Lesego Tlhabi slams 65+ old leaders in government: 'They're just gatekeeping & stealing'

Lesego "Coconut Kelz"  Tlhabi might have a point about this!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'My most used phrase is my sincerest condolences': Lesego Tlhabi's 2021 so far

Lesego Tlhabi shares how hearing about the passing of someone every day this year has left her "paralysed with fear".
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Lesego Tlhabi slams calls for black women to only wear natural hair

Sis basically said ... It's your hair mntase, do you!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Lesego Tlhabi opens up about losing roles because of her weight

"I lost out on a big role last year because even though I was perfect in character, they 'didn’t imagine her as fat'. That’s what fatphobia & being ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller speaks out amid legal battle TshisaLIVE
  2. Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi's celebs weigh in on 'Somizi vs Journo' saga TshisaLIVE
  4. Junior de Rocka & bae's third anniversary raises questions about his past TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Levels! Master KG chills out with Vin Diesel and his family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X