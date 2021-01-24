LOL! The net can’t get over Prince Kaybee's phone 'on the rocks'

The net can’t decide whether to stan or to slam Prince Kaybee, who found a sneaky way to show off his bae — who is the screensaver on his phone — and show his fans his phone is waterproof.

The DJ, who is known to be a bit of a TL over-sharer at times, took to Twitter on Sunday to show off how much in love he is.

Posting a picture of his phone in a metal bucket of ice, usually meant to keep the bevs cold, Prince Kaybee had his phone “chilling” on a “bed of rocks”. He captioned the picture to imply he was sharing the snap to show his followers Zola has “taken over his phone”.

“Women take over everything, even your own Home Screen. Anyway let me put it on ice, it’s a hot Sunday. Enjoy yours,” he wrote.