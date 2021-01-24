Natasha Thahane stirs emotions with anti-GBV poem
Actress Natasha Thahane left tweeps totes emo when she posted a video of herself reciting a poem she said she found from Facebook about a woman being abused by her in-laws, but that was not all that caught tweeps' attention.
Natasha played Sjava's hit song Ikhandlela softly in the background as she recited the heartfelt poem titled Ngifihle Admin, beautifully written in deep isiZulu.
The Isono actress took to Twitter to share a video of herself reciting the poem and explained that she stumbled upon it on Facebook and felt such connection to it, she felt the need to recite it for her followers.
Many applauded her skill in how delicately she delivered the touching words of the poem. However, her recital also earned her some negative feedback from tweeps who were “bothered” by her choice of background music.
Watch Natasha's mesmerising recital below:
Ngifihle Admin- Mncedy Umqingo 🎥 pic.twitter.com/6HnQ9oqB00— Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) January 19, 2021
While the poem and Natasha's recital couldn't be faulted, some tweeps criticised the young actress for playing music from Sjava, due to the abuse and rape allegations levelled against him last year.
This despite the fact that the case against Sjava was “thrown out” late last year by the NPA on the grounds that they believed “the facts or evidence do not support a successful prosecution”.
Tweeps felt Natasha could have chosen a different song to set the right mood for the heartfelt anti-GBV poem.
Here are some of the reactions:
I wanted to focus on you so bad but the Sjava song in the background couldnt let me https://t.co/UxN1gqmIxG— Mpume 🐐 (@MprueDie) January 20, 2021
A poem about abuse while an alleged rapist's song plays in the background. 😶 https://t.co/dN7R6CTXA2— BLACK LESBIAN LIVES MATTER 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@Zimkhitha_) January 20, 2021
Meanwhile, speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Sjava opened up about how hard it has been to make a living in the Covid-19 era. Especially in his case, since he felt like the the rape allegations levelled against him added an additional stress element that manifested in financial strain because he couldn't get bookings.
With all music gigs banned due to Covid-19, Sjava expressed how he was now back home in KwaZulu-Natal.
“We are not getting paid, we can't work ... so this is a very difficult time for artists right now. Truly speaking, we don't know what we're going to do now — our things have stopped.
“I'm even back home because I can't make money. We've been suffering, we're from the bottom — the ghetto — I'm sure we'll survive.”
However, things are looking up for Sjava, who bagged a role on eHostela and is working on a new album.