Natasha Thahane stirs emotions with anti-GBV poem

Actress Natasha Thahane left tweeps totes emo when she posted a video of herself reciting a poem she said she found from Facebook about a woman being abused by her in-laws, but that was not all that caught tweeps' attention.

Natasha played Sjava's hit song Ikhandlela softly in the background as she recited the heartfelt poem titled Ngifihle Admin, beautifully written in deep isiZulu.

The Isono actress took to Twitter to share a video of herself reciting the poem and explained that she stumbled upon it on Facebook and felt such connection to it, she felt the need to recite it for her followers.

Many applauded her skill in how delicately she delivered the touching words of the poem. However, her recital also earned her some negative feedback from tweeps who were “bothered” by her choice of background music.

Watch Natasha's mesmerising recital below: