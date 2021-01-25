TshisaLIVE

'A giant tree has fallen' — Tributes pour in for iconic musician Jonas Gwangwa

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
25 January 2021 - 09:00
Jonas Gwangwa died on January 23 2021, aged 83.
Jonas Gwangwa died on January 23 2021, aged 83.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

South Africans and lovers of music all over the world have continued to flood social media with heartfelt messages of condolence as they mourn the loss of iconic trombonist Jonas Gwangwa.

The presidency announced on Saturday that the veteran musician had died at the age of 83.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing away today of the cultural icon Jonas Gwangwa at the age of 83,” read a statement.

The iconic musician is best known for his work in films like Cry Freedom, which was nominated at the 1988 Academy Awards.

He received a national Order of Ikhamanga in 2010 for his outstanding contribution to music and the struggle for freedom in SA.

In 2018, Ramaphosa added his voice to the chorus of well wishes for the veteran jazz musician after it emerged the star had been hospitalised. Jonas was receiving medical attention at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane at the time.

Sowetan reported in 2019 that Jonas failed to attend an event in his honour and his 82nd birthday celebration at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg due to ill health.

At the time, Gwangwa was honoured by the SA Afro Music Awards for his role and contribution to the SA music industry.

Jazz trombone legend Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

Revered trombonist Jonas Gwangwa has died, the presidency announced on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Mzansi has continued to flood social media with tributes in his honour, speaking of the memories they have made from his music and how they will carry him with them as long as his music plays.

Many remembered how he composed one of the most popular title sequences for Generations, and the TL was filled with nostalgia when many others remembered the joy they felt and still feel whenever his song Kgomo plays at weddings.

The heartbreak and devastation was also evident on the TL.

Here are some of the posts:

OBITUARY | ‘Son of Africa, we walk with you on your last walk. We salute you!’

Friends pay tribute to legendary musician and activist Jonas Gwangwa as the world mourns his passing
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa joins prayers for Jonas Gwangwa after hospitalisation

The star is currently receiving medical attention at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

John Kani and Zakes Mda pay tribute to veteran actor Sam Phillips

John Kani said Sam Phillips used his art to influence the liberation of black people.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Veteran 'Phamokate' actor Dr Sam Phillips dies, aged 72

Sam Phillips has died,.He was 72 years old.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. AKA is proud of daughter Kairo on her first day of 'big' school TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Rachel Kolisi is back, live & direct with new moves!' - Siya & Rachel ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Junior de Rocka & bae's third anniversary raises questions about his past TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang reassures fan that she's fine & 'enjoying life' on her social media break TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Levels! Master KG chills out with Vin Diesel and his family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X