'A giant tree has fallen' — Tributes pour in for iconic musician Jonas Gwangwa

South Africans and lovers of music all over the world have continued to flood social media with heartfelt messages of condolence as they mourn the loss of iconic trombonist Jonas Gwangwa.

The presidency announced on Saturday that the veteran musician had died at the age of 83.

"A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industries has been called to rest," read part of the statement.

The iconic musician is best known for his work in films like Cry Freedom, which was nominated at the 1988 Academy Awards.

He received a national Order of Ikhamanga in 2010 for his outstanding contribution to music and the struggle for freedom in SA.