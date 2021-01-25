'A giant tree has fallen' — Tributes pour in for iconic musician Jonas Gwangwa
South Africans and lovers of music all over the world have continued to flood social media with heartfelt messages of condolence as they mourn the loss of iconic trombonist Jonas Gwangwa.
The presidency announced on Saturday that the veteran musician had died at the age of 83.
"A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industries has been called to rest," read part of the statement.
The iconic musician is best known for his work in films like Cry Freedom, which was nominated at the 1988 Academy Awards.
He received a national Order of Ikhamanga in 2010 for his outstanding contribution to music and the struggle for freedom in SA.
A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industries has been called to rest; the trombone that boomed with boldness and bravery, and equally warmed our hearts with mellow melody has lost its life force.#RIPJonasGwangwa pic.twitter.com/hlg4PyKQl4— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 23, 2021
In 2018, Ramaphosa added his voice to the chorus of well wishes for the veteran jazz musician after it emerged the star had been hospitalised. Jonas was receiving medical attention at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane at the time.
Sowetan reported in 2019 that Jonas failed to attend an event in his honour and his 82nd birthday celebration at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg due to ill health.
At the time, Gwangwa was honoured by the SA Afro Music Awards for his role and contribution to the SA music industry.
Mzansi has continued to flood social media with tributes in his honour, speaking of the memories they have made from his music and how they will carry him with them as long as his music plays.
Many remembered how he composed one of the most popular title sequences for Generations, and the TL was filled with nostalgia when many others remembered the joy they felt and still feel whenever his song Kgomo plays at weddings.
The heartbreak and devastation was also evident on the TL.
Here are some of the posts:
The maestro Jonas Gwanga has passed away today. I have no words to express my grief. To his family the arts community shares your pain. Bra Jonas rest in eternal peace. Elder✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) January 23, 2021
When 8pm was 8pm!— !nstro (@Mr_Instro) January 23, 2021
This iconic Generations opening sequence was composed by uBab' Jonas Gwangwa.
Thank you for the music, so perfectly paired with some of South Africa's greatest memories. #RIPJonasGwangwa pic.twitter.com/FdOgL0uf6q
So Bra Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa all passed on the 23rd of Jan. Wow. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) January 23, 2021
This one is tough, there other day I was telling a colleague that we are slowly replacing greetings with RIP. Conversations are no longer the same, our timelines are now full with messages of comfort. Sleep well my brother and you have played your part! Rest! #RIPJonasGwangwa pic.twitter.com/SDoSC0EwWv— Sello Maake KaNcube (@sellomkn) January 24, 2021
Jonas Gwangwa’s wife passed 17 days ago. Their love story isn’t well documented but he was a loyal and loving husband and sometimes, lovers follow each other to the after life. Spare a thought for the Gwangwa kids and grandkids , who lost both parents in a month.— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) January 23, 2021
23.01.21 The African Jazz giants reunite.— Mason Company (@Mason_Company) January 24, 2021
Their music remains in our hearts as their legacy forever stands tall. Rest in peace - Hugh Masekela - Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi - Jonas Gwangwa. #thelegendsreunite #RIPJonasGwangwa pic.twitter.com/n9wGXIxVsI
Thank you for inspiring us so much in your own different ways.... U entertained us, educated us, led us and most importantly I respected and learnt so much from all u!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 23, 2021
Go well...!!🙏🏾💔🙏🏾#RIPJonasGwangwa #RIPJacksonMthembu #RIPLarryKing pic.twitter.com/J9L5JGV9gS