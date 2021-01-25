Cassper 'attacks' Samas again, claims corruption 'disconnected' them from music culture

More than five years later, rapper Cassper Nyovest is still heavily touched by the 2015 snub his hit song suffered at the hands of the SA Music Awards, and launched another attack on the awards ceremony organisers, spitting nothing but fire their way.

Cassper has a very public feud with the Samas and stopped submitting his music for consideration at the awards after his hit track Doc Shebeleza was not nominated for Song of the Year in 2015.

Probably touched by the conversations on the TL about the Samas as they remind artists to submit their projects for consideration, Cassper felt compelled to make it known, again, that he's managed to be a success without a Sama.

“Made it this far without a Sama. Who else?” he tweeted.