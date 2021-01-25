IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t get over 'DMF' bachelor’s Jerry Maake impersonation
Instead of his national search for love Date My Family bachelor, Tshepiso, trended for his impersonation of The Queen's now-dead character Jerry Maake and even earned himself the nickname “Baby Jerry Maake”.
Tshepiso came on to the dating reality show looking for a partner in love and life. The young man instantly gained love on the social media streets but it was his Jerry Maake impersonation that sealed the deal for Mzansi.
Tshepiso totally nailed the act, from the pace of speech to the deep Setswana and rigid movement Jerry Maake (who was played by Shona Ferguson on the Mzansi Magic telenovela) was famous for. Tweeps were sure that he could play the role in the telenovela and many tagged the Fergusons telling them to look Tshepiso's way should they need a Jerry-like character in the future.
Meanwhile, unlike the many unsuccessful pairings the show produces, Tshepiso also managed to get himself a lovely lady, who he felt he was quite compatible with. Tweeps also love the pairing between Tshepiso and Latoya, in fact the pair hit it off.
Here are some of the top reactions from last night's episode:
😂😂😂 baby Jerry Maake in the building 👇👇👇👇#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/mdDYuyZ3F0— joey mokone (@joey_mokone) January 24, 2021
Lmao. He nailed that Jerry Maake impersonation. Jerry would be proud.👌🏾👌🏾 #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/8AaWFo84eN— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) January 24, 2021
#DateMyFamily— Minister wama 2K (@kieran222003) January 24, 2021
Hit the like button if you think He could easily replace Jerry maake pic.twitter.com/XPnNwyWzuk
That a good impression of Jerry Maake #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0Jlk0wZeh0— Manqoba Makhathini (@ManQ83) January 24, 2021
The Jerry Maake part🤣🤣 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/K8aFwlHXbF— Msakhiz (@Sakhi47914429) January 24, 2021
He perfected that Jerry's part #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/DMAfhPpmz5— According to Ree (@RelebohileShayi) January 24, 2021
#DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi he well with the jerry maake impersonation Hope the fergusons were watching pic.twitter.com/aeib64sJO6— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) January 24, 2021
I hope Jerry Maake is watching 😂😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/lu5GwvqN2r— L I N D I W E 💎 (@RanotoLindiwe77) January 24, 2021
He killed that Jerry Maake part🤣🤣 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Fiu2yR92jN— Pikolomzi (@peekay_mab) January 24, 2021
#DateMyFamily 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Wooow, that was quick, "Action, Cut ....It's a wrap Jerry Maake...**🤣🤣🤣🤣Potential pic.twitter.com/ClFkZCXs2I— Fluffy (@poshtasty) January 24, 2021