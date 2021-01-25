'Skeem Saam' actress Makgofe Moagi loses her grandfather
“God was generous indeed with you, we had you for close to 100 years.”
Skeem Saam's Makgofe Moagi is mourning the death of her grandfather who was almost 100 years old.
Makgofe, who plays Charity Ramabu on the SABC1 soapie, took to Instagram and revealed that her “one and only Rakgolo” had now been laid to rest by her and her family.
With the words, “Robalang ja kgotso”, Makgofe also shared a snap of herself and her late grandfather in happier times.
Though she may be heartbroken that her grandfather is no more, the actress expressed that her grandfather lived a very long life. “God was generous indeed with you, we had you for close to 100 years. Le phetśe Rakgolo.”
Makgofe is not the only celebrity to lose a loved one recently. Earlier this month, condolences poured in for well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi after the death of her mom.
Lerato revealed her mother's passing on Instagram, describing her as her queen and best friend.
“My sweet sweet Angel! The one I love the most. My Queen. My best friend. My Mawe. My everything! I will love you forever ...”
Another public figure to lose a loved one is influencer Kefilwe Mabote who took to social media at the end of December to announce that her mother had unexpectedly passed away.