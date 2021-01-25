'Skeem Saam' actress Makgofe Moagi loses her grandfather

Skeem Saam's Makgofe Moagi is mourning the death of her grandfather who was almost 100 years old.

Makgofe, who plays Charity Ramabu on the SABC1 soapie, took to Instagram and revealed that her “one and only Rakgolo” had now been laid to rest by her and her family.

With the words, “Robalang ja kgotso”, Makgofe also shared a snap of herself and her late grandfather in happier times.

Though she may be heartbroken that her grandfather is no more, the actress expressed that her grandfather lived a very long life. “God was generous indeed with you, we had you for close to 100 years. Le phetśe Rakgolo.”