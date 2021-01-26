IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans not stressed after Mam’Sonto shot Ntokozo!
Because it is probably all just a dream...
Fans were left hanging on a thin thread on Monday night when Gomora's last scene saw Mam'Sonto shoot Ntokozo point blank. Viewers were left shook at first but it soon dawned on them that the shooting may have not happened because it might turn out to be a dream.
While they were watching the entertaining episode after Mike's death on Friday and Sonto reeling from grief, viewers of the popular telenovela witnessed an unlikely turn of events.
This when Mam'Sonto walked into the Dlamini household, gun in hand, and shot Ntokozo in front of his parents.
Watch the video clip below showing the shocking moment:
What makes this a dream is how Mam Sonto said "thats why i killed her 1st, reffering to Mazet🙄its all a dream— 👑Sunshine👑™ (@nqo_sishi) January 25, 2021
However, something about Mam'Sonto shooting Ntokozo doesn't add up.
For tweeps, it all felt too good to be true.
Fans have watched shocking scenes that left them in their feels only for it to be revealed later that they were witnesses to one of their fave character's dreams. Like that time Sonto dreamt about shooting Mike or when Teddy dreamt he was having sex with Miss Manzi.
That is why, instead of being genuinely worried that Mam'Sonto has finally revealed her inner gangster to the Dlaminis, fans figured Ntokozo's guilt drove him to dream about being shot dead by Mam'Sonto in her quest for vengeance.
Most viewers are hoping it was all just a dream because if it is not, their faves Ntokozo and Mazet are done for.
Here are some of their top reactions:
Mam sonto doesn't waste time neh#GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/qsWLMyUU9E— Ntsiki ER (@Ntsikier) January 25, 2021
Just like mam'Sonto was. Iyadika lento yoku kuphupha. Hai sukaa. https://t.co/D3Glxhd9LC— X.O Tsolo (@pakskandalo) January 25, 2021
Haibo MamSonto she's this cold guy's... 😢😢😢#Gomora #gomoramzansi @GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/sk0b7iQlPT— 🇿🇦.:.Billabongi.:.🇿🇦 (@De_Bongz7) January 25, 2021
We will realise tomorrow that it was just a dream. Ntokozo was not shot but he was dreaming. #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/Byw8kB1QeU— The Author (@TiyiBevhula) January 25, 2021
Kodwa hayi kabi Mamsonto had to feel how it's like🤔#Gomora pic.twitter.com/LzMNDrp9BF— ShadyLu💥 (@malusie_baleni) January 25, 2021
Haaaaaaa the boss is back 🔥🔥🔥 Mourning #BraMike 🤔 Tit for tat, violence on top of violence - poor traumatized #Ntokozo #MamSonto #Sontolina #gangstergogo #Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/XO3ac0Ita0— Coloured Chinese 👩🏽🦱 (@MerchSouth) January 25, 2021
Mamsonto is going to kill Mazet struu when she finds out the truth #Gomora pic.twitter.com/NvoQRobMoJ— Lelo Sammy (@NombuleloBango1) January 25, 2021
I can’t wait day Mam Sonto finds out that Mazet is the one that killed Bra Mike #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/kgMiQxXj20— mamakah Bonolo 🤍 (@Nontobeko_NM) January 25, 2021