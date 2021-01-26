IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans not stressed after Mam’Sonto shot Ntokozo!

Fans were left hanging on a thin thread on Monday night when Gomora's last scene saw Mam'Sonto shoot Ntokozo point blank. Viewers were left shook at first but it soon dawned on them that the shooting may have not happened because it might turn out to be a dream.

While they were watching the entertaining episode after Mike's death on Friday and Sonto reeling from grief, viewers of the popular telenovela witnessed an unlikely turn of events.

This when Mam'Sonto walked into the Dlamini household, gun in hand, and shot Ntokozo in front of his parents.

Watch the video clip below showing the shocking moment: