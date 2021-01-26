Linda Mtoba disappointed by the exorbitant price of some food items in the middle of a pandemic

As many South Africans try to stay financially afloat, actress Linda Mtoba is appalled at the way some retail stores have increased the price of some food items during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress took to Twitter to point out how, due to the high demand for items such as lemon and ginger, the price has been hiked by some retailers, which she said was unfair.

Linda expressed how disadvantaged people would not be able afford such items, which some say help combat Covid-19 symptoms when one has contracted the virus.

“So basically the poor can’t afford what is meant to be one of the 'cheapest' ways to help themselves against Covid?” she asked in her tweet.