Linda Mtoba disappointed by the exorbitant price of some food items in the middle of a pandemic
As many South Africans try to stay financially afloat, actress Linda Mtoba is appalled at the way some retail stores have increased the price of some food items during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The actress took to Twitter to point out how, due to the high demand for items such as lemon and ginger, the price has been hiked by some retailers, which she said was unfair.
Linda expressed how disadvantaged people would not be able afford such items, which some say help combat Covid-19 symptoms when one has contracted the virus.
“So basically the poor can’t afford what is meant to be one of the 'cheapest' ways to help themselves against Covid?” she asked in her tweet.
The price of lemon & ginger is up, so basically the poor can’t afford what is meant to be one of the “cheapest” way to help themselves against Covid.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) January 22, 2021
Linda's tweet opened a conversation, with some tweeps sharing the prices they've seen at stores. Here are some of the reactions:
Can u imagine sihlala emakhaya kod💀🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/fNe0UpNHX0— 𝓅𝓇ℯ𝒸𝒾ℴ𝓊𝓈🌹 (@GugulethuNtomb9) January 22, 2021
My colleagues asked me to order for him because it is out of stock in every store in polokwane he passed away on thursday😭 pic.twitter.com/YZtREcueHO— Mama Lele & kgothi (@mpholetoala) January 23, 2021
So the “rich” are to blame for the high prices on lemon and ginger? Nothing to do with imports? Worldwide shortages? People buying it up to make home brews? And who said it helps cure Covid19?— Jemina (@JeminaHart) January 22, 2021
In June last year the actress took to her TL and admitted to her fans that all the emotionally straining news in the world had affected her, but that her baby girl, Bean, was her ray of sunshine.
“I’m feeling very at odds about posting on social media when there’s so much going on in the world. I post Bean because she lights up my life and currently it’s full of darkness, it’s a little hard for me to just share a happy picture,” Linda expressed.