SA Celebs weigh in on heated 'deadbeat dad' social media debate

Mzansi's famous faces added their voices to the heated debate that dominated Twitter on absent parenting.

The TL has been in a heated debate this week over parents who are not present in their children's lives a.k.a 'deadbeat' parenting. Though this chat often comes up, fans were in full argument mode this week.

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana went on a rant defending single mothers who had borne the brunt of raising their children alone. This comes after a tweet claiming that an 18-year-old girl had to raise her child alone after having a baby with her 32-year-old boyfriend.

Simphiwe reminded her followers that 18-year-olds were still children regardless of being considered adults by the state. The star said that besides the coronavirus, SA was experiencing a 'deadbeatism' pandemic.

"You understand that 18-year-olds are children? Or else you’re saying girls aren’t allowed to be children. Shame on the women co-signing this. It is time for all the good dads to stand and say something. Deadbeatism is a pandemic in SA.

"The real and true stories of single mothers with deadbeat baby daddies will still be told. Now we are too invested in vilifying them because we must hate women at all costs," wrote Simphiwe.

Mihlali N and Lebo Mashile also commented on the debate, sharing thoughts and opinions on the TL. Lebo even reminded her fans of her past comments on absent parenting.

Check out their responses below: