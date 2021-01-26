Samas respond to Cassper Nyovest’s 'corrupt' claims

The SA Music Awards (Samas) have slammed rapper Cassper Nyovest's claims that “corruption” within the institution has watered-down their relevance and negatively affected their credibility with artists in the country.

This after, Cassper called out the awards for being irrelevant and insinuated that there was “cheating”, “tribalism” and “corruption” within the Samas' organisation and governance.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Samas spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng slammed Cassper's claims.

“Our judging systems have proven to be resilient and with integrity. Our judges are independent and their identity is kept anonymous until the end of the awards,” Lesley responded.

Speaking on the relevance of the social calendar event and its significance to the SA music industry, Lesley said that contrary to Cassper's beliefs, the Samas had seen a “consistent and sustained rise in entries”.