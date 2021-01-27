Celebs weigh in on the MacG 'transphobic slurs' saga, as he loses sponsor

Podcast and Chill host DJ MacG continues to be at the centre of heated social media debate as more Mzansi celebrities weigh in on the “transphobic slurs” made on his YouTube show.

The podcaster caused an uproar on social media on Tuesday for his comments about the LGBTQI+ community after he seemingly mocked transgender women. MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka were chatting about their “confusion and misunderstandings” regarding the LGBTQI+ community.

Following the outrage their conversation sparked, MacG and his co-host were lambasted and have since lost one of their podcast sponsors, Old Mutual, as a result.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Old Mutual said it was aware of the discussion on MacG's podcast and as a responsible business that fully respects the rights of everyone, it had decided to terminate its relationship with the former radio host with immediate effect.

“We distance ourselves from the harmful comments against the LGBTQI+ community and humanity at large.”

The company said MacG's commentary was both “ignorant and insensitive”.