TshisaLIVE

Celebs weigh in on the MacG 'transphobic slurs' saga, as he loses sponsor

Meanwhile, his fans insist the outrage stems from jealousy of people who want to censor the podcaster and DJ ...

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 January 2021 - 10:00
DJ MacG's recent comments have been interpreted as transphobic on social media.
Image: Instagram/MacG

Podcast and Chill host DJ MacG continues to be at the centre of heated social media debate as more Mzansi celebrities weigh in on the “transphobic slurs” made on his YouTube show. 

The podcaster caused an uproar on social media on Tuesday for his comments about the LGBTQI+ community after he seemingly mocked transgender women. MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka were chatting about their “confusion and misunderstandings” regarding the LGBTQI+ community.

Following the outrage their conversation sparked, MacG and his co-host were lambasted  and have since lost one of their podcast sponsors, Old Mutual, as a result.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Old Mutual said it was aware of the discussion on MacG's podcast and as a responsible business that fully respects the rights of everyone, it had decided to terminate its relationship with the former radio host with immediate effect.

“We distance ourselves from the harmful comments against the LGBTQI+ community and humanity at large.”

The company said MacG's commentary was both “ignorant and insensitive”.

DJ MacG in hot water for transphobic comments

Twitter was not having his comments on the LGBTQI+community!
1 day ago

Meanwhile, some of his fans insist that the outrage stems from jealous people who want to censor MacG.

However, there weren't many people who agreed with or supported the DJ, as the consequences of his comments haunted him live on the TL.

One of MacG's recent celebrity guests, actress Pearl Thusi, seemingly retweeted posts that supported MacG. 

Twitter dragged the good sis hard for the RTs and she's since deleted them.

Others, such as Jackie Phamotse, disagreed with “Black Twitter's” aim to “hurt him where it hurts”, through “making” him lose sponsors by tagging them on social media.

Most of Mzansi's famous faces were not having any of MacG's “transphobia” and they made sure to call him out.

People such as actress Linda Mtoba, TV presenter Lumko Johnson, singer Toya Delazy, DJ Olwee and Simphiwe Dana were among many celebs who shared their opinions on the heated TL discussion.

“Homophobia is not for heterosexuals to deem as it is or isn’t. There’s no joke or misunderstanding when ppl lives are at risk, everyday. Learn to shut the f**k up sometimes,” Linda said.

“They’ve been calling us these terms in their circles, over hubbly and chats. Why aren’t they educating each other in those conversations? They can correct one another over soccer stats but they can’t tell their mate to stop using certain terms? Suddenly it needs a tutorial? FOH,” Lumko added.

Here are the rest of the tweets:

