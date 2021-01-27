'ERA by DJ Zinhle' is making waves in the fashion industry!

Musician DJ Zinhle said perseverance has been the key to her success in the accessories world!

Though Zinhle is known for her hits, the businesswoman has been taking Mzansi by storm with her fashion label Era by DJ Zinhle. From iconic sunglasses to earrings to watches, she is definitely our #1 accessory queen!

Taking to Twitter, the star got real about her successes in the business world. Along with a photo showing off her designer collection, Zinhle said that hard work and perseverance are behind her financial success!

“The word ‘perseverance’ is definitely one which I have found myself become more familiar with over the years. Giving up is not an option, we just have to keep going,” wrote Zinhle.