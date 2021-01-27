TshisaLIVE

'ERA by DJ Zinhle' is making waves in the fashion industry!

27 January 2021 - 15:00
DJ ZInhle is within the bag with her fashion brand!
Image: DJ Zinhle/ Instagram

Musician DJ Zinhle said perseverance has been the key to her success in the accessories world!

Though Zinhle is known for her hits, the businesswoman has been taking Mzansi by storm with her fashion label Era by DJ Zinhle. From iconic sunglasses to earrings to watches, she is definitely our #1 accessory queen!

Taking to Twitter, the star got real about her successes in the business world. Along with a photo showing off her designer collection, Zinhle said that hard work and perseverance are behind her financial success!

The word ‘perseverance’ is definitely one which I have found myself become more familiar with over the years. Giving up is not an option, we just have to keep going,” wrote Zinhle.

The mother and hitmaker has been making boss moves when it comes to the “DJ Zinhle” brand.

In 2020 the star managed to show us how good success can look in spite of a pandemic. Last year, she announced that she had acquired equity in international champagne brand Boulevard Rosé Nectar. Speaking about this acquisition, the star explained that she wants to secure a financial legacy for daughter Cairo Forbes.

Taking to Instagram, the Umlilo hitmaker said her new venture had been a year in the making.

“I actually don’t know what to say, we’ve been working on this for over a year now and at the beginning, I didn’t believe it. At every meeting I’d feel like this required more from me. It’s huge, I needed to operate at a level I didn’t even know I could reach,” wrote DJ Zinhle.

