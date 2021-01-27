Let it go! AKA slams tweep bringing up 'old' beef with Burna Boy

In case you need a reminder of what happened between the pair...

Back in 2019, AKA called out Burna Boy and asked for an apology. This after the the Nigerian star had urged black foreigners in SA to protect themselves against the xenophobic attacks and discrimination rampant in the country at the time. He even took a jab at AKA in a now-deleted tweet, telling him to "beef up" his security.

Though he was set to perform in SA, Burna vowed to never set foot in the county until the government “wakes the f*ck up and really performs a miracle” when it comes to xenophobia.

AKA hit back on Twitter, asking the On The Low hitmaker to apologise for his comments about SA.

“Ek se, Burna Boy. All we want is an apology. We know SA is not perfect, but we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an African giant. Prove it,” he wrote.

Though he said wasn't going to apologise, Burna said he was willing to bury the hatchet to put an end to the "division" between them.