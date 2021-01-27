TshisaLIVE

MaMkhize hits back at her style being mocked, says critics have a 'lack of knowledge'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 January 2021 - 12:00
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize believes she's fashion-forward and only a few people understand her style.
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize believes she's fashion-forward and only a few people understand her style.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Wealthy businesswoman and reality star Shauwn Mkhize has often been mocked on the TL for her fashion sense and the star has come out to make it clear that she isn't bothered by trolls because she knows they lack international fashion knowledge.

In a recent interview with eNCA, the KZN businesswoman explained that some of the perks of being Shauwn Mkhize was that she can set fashion trends and not follow them, even though that often gets her unwanted attention from fashion trolls.

“I think when I came into this space most of the people couldn't understand my style, because I will have things that would take time before they are seen on other people. I am able and have the opportunity to have things while they are still on the runway ... so by the time people get used to them, I am done and over them,” MaMkhize said.

The reality TV star said she's developed a thick skin and has realised that some people mock because they have a "lack of knowledge" and sometimes understanding of things such as international fashion trends.

Watch the full interview below:

While her style has been mocked and dubbed as “questionable” by tweeps who have often advised her to get a stylist, Shauwn wears every single clothing item with confidence.

She never sleeps on the opportunity to take snaps of her “OOTD” and share with her ever-growing fanbase.

Here are some of the snaps she's posted showcasing her fashion and style:

READ MORE

WATCH | MaMkhize and son Andile Mpisane are mother-son goals!

#MotherAndSonGoals!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mam’Mkhize drops life advice

"Make your own with path those who love and like your vibes. They will follow you always."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

From Mzansi to Hollywood: how Shauwn Mkhize won the hearts of fans

'I am extremely honoured to be representing South Africa on an international platform'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Shauwn Mkhize: Don't mock others when they stumble and fall!

Listen to what Shauwn Mkhize has to say about people who laugh at others' failures.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t get over 'DMF' bachelor’s Jerry Maake impersonation TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang says she won't be sharing her love life with the TL! TshisaLIVE
  3. Samas respond to Cassper Nyovest’s 'corrupt' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'Rachel Kolisi is back, live & direct with new moves!' - Siya & Rachel ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Thuso Mbedu & Nomzamo Mbatha fly the flag on 'Essence's' top 20 'Black ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X