MaMkhize hits back at her style being mocked, says critics have a 'lack of knowledge'

Wealthy businesswoman and reality star Shauwn Mkhize has often been mocked on the TL for her fashion sense and the star has come out to make it clear that she isn't bothered by trolls because she knows they lack international fashion knowledge.

In a recent interview with eNCA, the KZN businesswoman explained that some of the perks of being Shauwn Mkhize was that she can set fashion trends and not follow them, even though that often gets her unwanted attention from fashion trolls.

“I think when I came into this space most of the people couldn't understand my style, because I will have things that would take time before they are seen on other people. I am able and have the opportunity to have things while they are still on the runway ... so by the time people get used to them, I am done and over them,” MaMkhize said.

The reality TV star said she's developed a thick skin and has realised that some people mock because they have a "lack of knowledge" and sometimes understanding of things such as international fashion trends.

Watch the full interview below: