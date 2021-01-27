WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Makgofe Moagi gets emotional about her granddad's death

Skeem Saam actress Makgofe Moagi is struggling to come to terms with the death of her grandfather and has shared her grief with fans on social media.

In an emotional IGTV video, Makgofe poured her heart out about how losing her 98-year-old grandfather opened up deep wounds of the loss of her father back in 2012.

“Dear diary, I am back ... for days now I've been avoiding and hoping that this feeling will disappear but yeah. I kind of hit myself ... I tried really hard to hide my heart, my mind, my soul from the familiar yet foreign feelings of loss. It's just complete utter loss.

“The last time I felt like this was in 2012 when my dad passed away. I was 'daddy's girl', we had our own connection. I honestly believe my dad thought I should've been a boy and he was blessed with this beauty.”

With tears in her eyes, the actress remarked how much she missed her father, and with her grandfather's recent passing, it has now made her loss even more painful.

“I know with how my grandfather was, I knew his time on earth was limited and was going to end in tears but even talking to my mum, I just wanted and hoped I wouldn't feel like this. This has reminded me of papa ... I miss my dad.

“These feelings, I got so overwhelmed, crippled but I had to process it. I had to find my own way to deal with this, and I'm not saying it's easy because I know it's not, but you have to find a way to move on.”

Makgofe added that the loss of her grandfather has left her confused, even though he lived such a long and full life.

“I hate myself on this emotion. I don't want to deal with it ... it's like you can just numb yourself because there is no way of preparing yourself for this, but yeah. One hour at a time, it just takes me back, and with my dad I mourned my dad before he passed because I knew ...

“But this time around I was just refusing because I didn't want to deal with it. I know people are dying, Covid-19 is finishing us but I just didn't want to. Not him but yeah, I know it sounds selfish even though some of you will say he lived for 98 years, but God was way too generous with my grandfather's life.”