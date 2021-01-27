Woah! AKA alludes to splurging R62k on Montblanc pen and notebook

Rapper AKA sent social media users into a frenzy after claiming to have forked out R62k for a Limited Edition Walt Disney Mont Blanc pen and notebook as a birthday gift to himself.

According to Montblanc's website, the limited edition pens range from R14 300 to R18 300, while the notebook was listed for $95 on the Montblanc international website, which equates to about R1,443.

While many tweeps claimed they don't understand his bizarre expensive taste, Supa Mega explained he was into “buying weird things these days”.