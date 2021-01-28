Candice Modiselle on how a woman scammed a young designer using her name
“He custom made merch for her to give to me and she vanished with everything.”
TV personality Candice Modiselle has lashed out against a scammer who used her name to con a young designer.
On Wednesday, the actress was left with no choice but to call out a scammer who conned a young male designer by lying and claiming to be a “very close” friend of Candice.
Taking to Twitter, Candice explained that the designer custom made some outfits for the woman under the belief they were for Candice. However, it turned out the young creative was duped, as the woman disappeared with all his tailor-made items.
🥺 this woman scammed this young designer, telling him that her and I are good friends. He custom made merch for her to give to me and she vanished with everything 💔💔.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) January 27, 2021
In March last year, Candice bashed the idea of people expecting money from celebs.
While the topic of actors and actresses being paid their worth continues to be an ongoing debate in SA, the actress shared her thoughts on the public's perception that they had money, saying it was a little far-fetched.
She shared an experience she once had with a young girl asking for a donation of R40k. Surprised by the big ask, Candice took to Twitter and reminded fans that they should hold their horses, because most celebs didn't earn nearly the amount of money the public believed they did.
“How much money do you guys think we make? This sweet, sweet girl just asked me for a donation of R40k. I had to read the figure twice because bathong my lovie, 40 tao e tswang kae?