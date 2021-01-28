Candice Modiselle on how a woman scammed a young designer using her name

TV personality Candice Modiselle has lashed out against a scammer who used her name to con a young designer.

On Wednesday, the actress was left with no choice but to call out a scammer who conned a young male designer by lying and claiming to be a “very close” friend of Candice.

Taking to Twitter, Candice explained that the designer custom made some outfits for the woman under the belief they were for Candice. However, it turned out the young creative was duped, as the woman disappeared with all his tailor-made items.