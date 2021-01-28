Cassper Nyovest says he can't afford a R4m watch

While rapper Cassper Nyovest is no stranger to that soft life, he's also in full money-saving and expressed shock that some people can still afford R4m watches in the middle of a pandemic.

Cassper took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a Patek Phillipe watch encrusted in diamonds worth a whopping R4m. The musician was shook that people could afford the watch despite the coronavirus pandemic crippling economy.

“I've seen this watch on soooo many people. Ai, this means that ninjas are getting money mos. 4 bar? Le di #Charmaboy straight,” wrote Cassper.