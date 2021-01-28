Cassper Nyovest says he can't afford a R4m watch
While rapper Cassper Nyovest is no stranger to that soft life, he's also in full money-saving and expressed shock that some people can still afford R4m watches in the middle of a pandemic.
Cassper took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a Patek Phillipe watch encrusted in diamonds worth a whopping R4m. The musician was shook that people could afford the watch despite the coronavirus pandemic crippling economy.
“I've seen this watch on soooo many people. Ai, this means that ninjas are getting money mos. 4 bar? Le di #Charmaboy straight,” wrote Cassper.
I've seen this watch on soooo many poeple. Ai, this means that ninjas are getting money mos. 4 bar ? Le di #Charmaboy straight. pic.twitter.com/XFPJc3pChF— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 27, 2021
A tweep thought this would the perfect accessory for Khotso's dad. However, the hip-hop sensation let fans know that the watch is most definitely out of his price range.
The rapper explained that during these financially-strained times, he is counting his coins.
“No ways dawg. I do not afford a 4 million rand watch. If anything I'm watching my money now. It's been a tough 12 months and we about to have another tough 12 months,” tweeted Cassper.
No ways dawg. I do not afford a 4 million rand watch. If anything I'm watching my money now. It's been atoigh 12 months and we about to have another tough 12 months. Ke #Charmaboy ka di looks fela for now. https://t.co/tsTUAavmy8— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 27, 2021
The star has been frank about his finances and the difficulties people are facing daily on home soil and globally due to Covid-19. Cassper took to Twitter last year along with other celebs, concerned about the entertainment industry and the knock it took in 2020.
He said he was worried for celebs losing their cars and properties since “nobody was prepared for a year with no income”.
“I just get anxiety saying of this sh*t! I feel so sorry for my colleagues cause this ain't some save for a rainy day sh*t. This a full year without income, nobody expected this. Depression, suicides, desperate measures. Man, this just ain't it,” Cassper said.