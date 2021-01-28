DJ Warras says he too was ignorant when he replaced MacG on YFM

As MacG continues to be a topic of discussion for making transphobic slurs on his podcast, social media users have cast the spotlight on his past transgressions.

In 2010, MacG was fired from YFM after playing an anti-gay broadcast. Subsequently, DJ Warras replaced MacG.

In the wake of the uproar over MacG's latest comments, a tweep urged Warras to weigh in. The user also questioned Warras on why he and the other DJs at YFM didn't educate MacG on matters of the LGBTQI+ community.

Warras got real about his past, saying that the reason he didn't address the issues then was because he too was uninformed.

“I was ignorant myself. I wasn't in a position to educate. I had a friend who put me on and made me wys,” wrote Warras.