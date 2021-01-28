TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Bridgerton' in the village: Sho Madjozi recreates hit drama series and it's EVERYTHING!

28 January 2021 - 18:00
Sho Madjozi recreated a Netflix series, 'Bridgerton', on a visit to Lerai Maasai village in Tanzania.
Sho Madjozi recreated a Netflix series, 'Bridgerton', on a visit to Lerai Maasai village in Tanzania.
Image: Gallo/Oupa Bopape

Rapper Sho Madjozi could very well be a viral TikTok star and create skits of trending TV shows, because why not?

She recently recreated one of Netflix's biggest shows, Bridgerton, leaving her fans and the streaming service with no choice but to stan.

The drama series is centred on the Bridgerton family and its eight siblings who are looking for love in London. It is inspired by Julia Quinn's best-selling novel by the same title.

It launched globally on December 25 and fast became the most-watched show ever on Netflix. 

Sho recently visited the Lerai Maasai village in Tanzania, and managed to get some clips similar to some from the series to create her own version, leaving fans to decide whether she was promoting the show or the village.

Life in the Ngorongoro conservation area where there’s room for both wildlife and people. Like this Maasai village called Lerai, which makes a living from welcoming tourists. They asked me to tell my friends about them so they can get more visitors. So, my friends ... welcome to Bridgerton,” she captioned the video. 

Netflix SA commented: “Flawless, my dear.” 

READ MORE

'Bridgerton', 'The History of Swear Words': five great shows to stream now

Whether you've got two free hours to spare or eight, these are the best series and movies to spend it bingeing
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Period drama 'Bridgerton' promises to be visual feast for décor lovers

Regency England has been reimagined in this racy Netflix series, writes Leana Schoeman
Lifestyle
1 month ago

TOM EATON | Whatever happens to the vaccines, SA is already immune to shock

Centralising the vaccination programme to keep money away from grubby hands is simply palliative care
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Dineo Langa schools Busiswa for 'reading to respond and not understand' TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang says she won't be sharing her love life with the TL! TshisaLIVE
  3. Samas respond to Cassper Nyovest’s 'corrupt' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t get over 'DMF' bachelor’s Jerry Maake impersonation TshisaLIVE
  5. Celebs weigh in on the MacG 'transphobic slurs' saga, as he loses sponsor TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X