WATCH | 'Bridgerton' in the village: Sho Madjozi recreates hit drama series and it's EVERYTHING!
Rapper Sho Madjozi could very well be a viral TikTok star and create skits of trending TV shows, because why not?
She recently recreated one of Netflix's biggest shows, Bridgerton, leaving her fans and the streaming service with no choice but to stan.
The drama series is centred on the Bridgerton family and its eight siblings who are looking for love in London. It is inspired by Julia Quinn's best-selling novel by the same title.
It launched globally on December 25 and fast became the most-watched show ever on Netflix.
"I wish to be entertained." - Queen Charlotte.— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 27, 2021
I am so moved and grateful that @shondaland has pleased Queen Charlotte and 82 million of your households around the world. Now back to work on Season 2! #biggestserieseveronNetflix #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/P7yzMgxf9Z
Sho recently visited the Lerai Maasai village in Tanzania, and managed to get some clips similar to some from the series to create her own version, leaving fans to decide whether she was promoting the show or the village.
“Life in the Ngorongoro conservation area where there’s room for both wildlife and people. Like this Maasai village called Lerai, which makes a living from welcoming tourists. They asked me to tell my friends about them so they can get more visitors. So, my friends ... welcome to Bridgerton,” she captioned the video.
Netflix SA commented: “Flawless, my dear.”