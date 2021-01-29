'I'm breaking into a hundred pieces' - 7 touching tributes to jazz legend Sibongile Khumalo

“We’re living through uncertain and unkind times. It seems all we do is wait for more sad news; we shouldn’t despair. The news of Mme Sibongile’s passing make us poorer as a country; gone now is raw talent and SA's great prized musician. RIP SISI, our country thanks you.”

This is a tribute shared by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who is among the dozens of politicians and musicians who have reacted with shock to the death of jazz legend, Sibongile Khumalo.

Khumalo, 63, died on Thursday evening of stroke-related complications.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Sibongile Khumalo our iconic, world-celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma (24 September 1957 — 28 January 2021).

“She will be missed by all who had the privilege of experiencing her music, her friendship and her love. Dr Sibongile Khumalo succumbed to stroke-related complications after a lengthy period of illness. The family is grateful for the support and prayers during this time,” a statement from her family read.

Social media was flooded with tributes to the star; here are just seven from some of Mzansi's most famous faces:

“ANOTHER ARTISTIC GIANT LOST”