'I'm breaking into a hundred pieces' - 7 touching tributes to jazz legend Sibongile Khumalo
“We’re living through uncertain and unkind times. It seems all we do is wait for more sad news; we shouldn’t despair. The news of Mme Sibongile’s passing make us poorer as a country; gone now is raw talent and SA's great prized musician. RIP SISI, our country thanks you.”
This is a tribute shared by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who is among the dozens of politicians and musicians who have reacted with shock to the death of jazz legend, Sibongile Khumalo.
Khumalo, 63, died on Thursday evening of stroke-related complications.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Sibongile Khumalo our iconic, world-celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma (24 September 1957 — 28 January 2021).
“She will be missed by all who had the privilege of experiencing her music, her friendship and her love. Dr Sibongile Khumalo succumbed to stroke-related complications after a lengthy period of illness. The family is grateful for the support and prayers during this time,” a statement from her family read.
Social media was flooded with tributes to the star; here are just seven from some of Mzansi's most famous faces:
“ANOTHER ARTISTIC GIANT LOST”
Another artistic giant lost.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 28, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends of Sibongile Khumalo.
A South African star whose light has been extinguished before her time.
May her soul rest in eternal peace 🕯 pic.twitter.com/NZ6l8TT4o7
“I'M BREAKING INTO A HUNDRED PIECES”
News of my MaKhumalo, Sibongile Khumalo. I don’t know maan. Im breaking into a hundred pieces— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) January 28, 2021
“HER PASSING MAKES US POORER AS A COUNTRY”
We’re living through uncertain & unkind times. It all seems all we do is wait for more sad news; we shouldn’t despair.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 28, 2021
The news of Mme Sibongile’s passing make us poorer as a country; gone now is raw talent & South Africa great prized musician. RIP SISI, our country thanks you. pic.twitter.com/Scz1mla9kA
“WORDS SIMPLY FAIL ME”
Words simply fail me regarding the passing of music icon Sibongile Khumalo. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans. May her remarkable soul #RIP #RIPSibongileKhumalo pic.twitter.com/MOddSHR4Mw— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 28, 2021
“THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC”
Rip Legend...Thank you for the Music.🕊 pic.twitter.com/a7NgVtoV2h— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 28, 2021
“SA HAS LOST A MUSICAL ICON”
This is heartbreaking news indeed.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 28, 2021
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the the family of Mam Sibongile Khumalo, to her friends and the musical fraternity at large.
South Africa has lost a musical icon. #RipSibongileKhumalo pic.twitter.com/3sL7xNTp6z
“I JUST CAN'T ...”
I totally can’t... so much death 💔 #RIPSibongileKhumalo pic.twitter.com/crNsXDIZwp— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 28, 2021