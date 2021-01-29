IN MEMES | ‘He’s so sweet!’ Tweeps dub Ranaka Ranaka ‘uncle of the year’
We are nearing the end of the first month of 2021, but fans of The Ranakas reality TV show have already handed the title of “uncle of the year” to reality TV star Ranaka Ranaka thanks to the “seriousness” he attaches to playing the uncle role.
Ranaka has been a fave since the first season of the family-themed reality show that gives viewers a front row seat into the family dynamics of the Ranakas, including famous siblings radio presenter Dineo and actress Manaka.
Ranaka, who has since shared his ambitions to be a DJ, managed to win over Mzansi with his humour and wit in the first season, and having watched him “grow up” on their TV screens, fans now adore the mature version of the approachable guy.
Fans literally take to Twitter every Thursday night to share that they are tuning in just to see what Ranaka is up to.
In the latest episode, it was his serious efforts at “best malume ever” that left tweeps in their feels.
Ranaka was excited to have helped his “mchana” learn how to drive, and the positive vibes in him for all his nieces and nephews made tweeps fall deeper in love.
Here are some of the top reactions below:
Ranaka might not be the world's best son, but this man takes his UNCLE role very seriously. ❤️#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/D5jMxfBJ6U— O L E T I L W E 🌻 (@Iam_Kardas) January 28, 2021
Ranaka Is The Coolest Uncle Yazi #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/dRGbvPjYKP— Gay By Popular Demand 🏳️🌈 (@Welkum_M) January 28, 2021
The love I have for Ranaka ninani 😩#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/55uilawHRQ— Ghetto Snob🏳️🌈 (@philanidonald) January 28, 2021
Aww malome Ranaka o rata bachana ba hae hle, so cute to watch 😍😍#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/VmNtgTpcNb— Miss Kay ♋ (@Miss_kheswa1) January 28, 2021
Imagine Ranaka ele your Uncle 😂😂 #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/qJvoUrFM32— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) January 28, 2021
Meanwhile, tweeps couldn’t get past the fact that Ranaka basically sold himself out on national TV when he admitted he “bought” his driver’s licence.
LOL, eh!
Did Ranaka admit to buying his license on national TV #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/iaeuu18ash— Hope M (@mxotshwa_hope) January 28, 2021
"Thina ama licence siwathengile" hayi maan Ranaka snitching on himself #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/Ui4TJjLLOE— Yoliswa (@Yoliswaxo) January 28, 2021
Ranaka almost exposed himself with how he got his license #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/biZ4hFld3N— 🌻Bunny🌻 (@Black_Bunnyyyy) January 28, 2021
" We bought our licenses. "— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 28, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/KgFRxVNe9A
Ranaka thou😂😂😂😂😂😂.Let's just hope Bheki Cele is not watching #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/VRoLLKJUKz— 🌻Bunny🌻 (@Black_Bunnyyyy) January 28, 2021