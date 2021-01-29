TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | ‘He’s so sweet!’ Tweeps dub Ranaka Ranaka ‘uncle of the year’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
29 January 2021 - 15:00
Reality TV star Ranaka Ranaka of 'The Ranakas' is loved by fans of the show.
Image: Twitter/Planet Music

We are nearing the end of the first month of 2021, but fans of The Ranakas reality TV show have already handed the title of “uncle of the year” to reality TV star Ranaka Ranaka thanks to the “seriousness” he attaches to playing the uncle role.

Ranaka has been a fave since the first season of the family-themed reality show that gives viewers a front row seat into the family dynamics of the Ranakas, including famous siblings radio presenter Dineo and actress Manaka.

Ranaka, who has since shared his ambitions to be a DJ, managed to win over Mzansi with his humour and wit in the first season, and having watched him “grow up” on their TV screens, fans now adore the mature version of the approachable guy.

Fans literally take to Twitter every Thursday night to share that they are tuning in just to see what Ranaka is up to.

In the latest episode, it was his serious efforts at “best malume ever” that left tweeps in their feels.

Ranaka was excited to have helped his “mchana” learn how to drive, and the positive vibes in him for all his nieces and nephews made tweeps fall deeper in love.

Here are some of the top reactions below:

Meanwhile, tweeps couldn’t get past the fact that Ranaka basically sold himself out on national TV when he admitted he “bought” his driver’s licence.

LOL, eh!

