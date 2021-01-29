OPINION | We need to stop glorifying celebs who travel during the pandemic

This pandemic shouldn’t be a time for leisurely international travel, especially for SA’s rich and famous celebrities.

As a lover of all things travel and a self-proclaimed “wanderlust” fanatic, the coronavirus pandemic has put travelling the world on hold for me and many others. However, it seems like SA celebs didn't get the memo.

Scrolling through Instagram this past festive season, I found that while Covid-19 cases increased at an alarming rate, that didn't deter several celebs from hitting the skies. And Dubai seemed like the place to be.

Mzansi's power couple, Connie and Shona Ferguson, were among those who packed their bags and escaped the hustle and bustle of Joburg.

Even our very own Queen B, Bonang Matheba, was living it up on the beaches of the UAE and partying the night away. Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize and model Rosette Ncwana were among other public figures who also went on Dubai getaways this holiday season.