Prince Kaybee shares funny 'before the money' snap

Kaybee often takes fans way back to when he was trying to break into the industry.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year when he reflected on his earlier days, Kaybee said: “I come from an era where we used to DJ using CDs, which are fairly used today. I used CDs, not USBs.

“All I wanted to do was play music and be this big star. All I wanted to do was provide for my family and inspire many others out there. I was yearning to be the best in deejaying and music.”

Kaybee said circumstances led him to be the renowned DJ he is today.

He credited “sushi king” and businessman Kenny Kunene for sparking his interest in house music.

“I dropped out of grade 11. My high school teacher was Kenny Kunene, who used to play a lot of house music and I was inspired by his vibe. He has this vibe about him. He used to play house music at school outings or after we played soccer.

“He used to take me home after school and we'd listen to house music. He was a very driven guy when it came to house music. After that I dropped out of high school and I took that inspiration to start deejaying. I saw it fit to start such a career because I was consuming a lot of house music.”

The DJ was appreciative of the throwbacks people sent him on social media.

“It often gets me emotional as you are able to look at where you come from, and I hope my journey is inspiring other hungry hopefuls out there.”