LOL! Mihlali Ndamase goes viral after modelling mishap

YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase had Twitter users in stitches after her wardrobe malfunction went viral.

Mihlali N is the queen of all things beauty. There is doubt about that. However, it seems the star also has a funny side that fans can't get enough of.

It started when Mihlali posted a video of herself doing her usual runway walk. The star was looking hot as ever in a black and brown leather outfit until her foot slipped and she almost fell over. The blooper ends off with Mihlali laughing.

“Content is gonna kill us,” she wrote with crying and laugh emojis.

Watch the video: