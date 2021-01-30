LOL! Mihlali Ndamase goes viral after modelling mishap
Tweeps stan a funny queen!
YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase had Twitter users in stitches after her wardrobe malfunction went viral.
Mihlali N is the queen of all things beauty. There is doubt about that. However, it seems the star also has a funny side that fans can't get enough of.
It started when Mihlali posted a video of herself doing her usual runway walk. The star was looking hot as ever in a black and brown leather outfit until her foot slipped and she almost fell over. The blooper ends off with Mihlali laughing.
“Content is gonna kill us,” she wrote with crying and laugh emojis.
Watch the video:
Content is gonna kill us 😭😭🤣😢 pic.twitter.com/Mz4KvH4VON— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) January 26, 2021
The make up artist followed up her tweets with reassurance that she didn't get hurt falling, but one of her stilettos didn't make it out alive.
Fans were in stitches over the video.
As it goes on the internet, Mihlali memes popped up all over the TL. It seems as if beauty Twitter was totally on board for their leadership to be today's meme.
The memes also involved remixes of the video to popular music, leading to a thread of Mihlali's best moment!
Check out their reactions below:
Me running to see if i just saw my Ex@mihlalii_n pic.twitter.com/uy7spz8sRI— nca izaza emntaneni (@luu_dlamini) January 26, 2021
How many times have you watched that video of Mihlali?😭— Wow, That's Crazy🤯 (@DumiCarl) January 26, 2021
It's the people adding background music for me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ay7TuMhU7x— All the woke names were taken (@all_woke_things) January 26, 2021
Yo that video of mihlali is ending me 😭😭😭— Miss_xo (@Miss_xo6) January 26, 2021
I’ve watched it 10 times
I've been seeing this video is still cracking me tf up😂😂😂😭😭I hope your ankle is okay tho pic.twitter.com/GfzKNnGt40— Dutchess of Hastings👑 (@u_thandi_) January 26, 2021
A THREAD OF THE @mihlalii_n VIDEO REMIXES!!!!!: pic.twitter.com/bHwONqHJqP— aWholesomeHun (@_sandibooi) January 26, 2021
Though she is known for serving looks and turning heads, the media personality has had her fair share of hilarious moments.
Just last week the star and bestie comedian Lasizwe took part in the viral #JunebugChallenge.
The video of the pair dancing to Spotem Gottem's Beat Box had Twitter fully within the laughs.
Watch it here:
Impromptu #junebugchallenge 🤣@lasizwe pic.twitter.com/avjgZacY6q— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) January 21, 2021