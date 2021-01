LOL! Mihlali Ndamase goes viral after modelling mishap

YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase had Twitter users in stitches after her wardrobe malfunction went viral.

Mihlali N is the queen of all things beauty. There is doubt about that. However, it seems the star also has a funny side that fans can't get enough of.

It started when Mihlali posted a video of herself doing her usual runway walk. The star was looking hot as ever in a black and brown leather outfit until her foot slipped and she almost fell over. The blooper ends off with Mihlali laughing.

β€œContent is gonna kill us,” she wrote with crying and laugh emojis.

Watch the video: