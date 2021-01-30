Refilwe Modiselle on homophobes: 'It's not fair & it's not right'

White Gold actress Refilwe Modiselle says she can relate to the backlash and hate that the LGBTQI+ community are currently facing on Twitter.

With the discussions about transphobic, homophobia and LGBTQI+ people heating up the TL, many, including our faves, have weighed-in and slammed the discrimination that has had tongues wagging on Twitter.

Model Refilwe took to Twitter to stand in solidarity with the gay community. The star said society should have already progressed past hating LGBTQI+ people.

“In 2021, when society is meant to be a lot more progressive, we have to deal with homophobes ... It's not fair & it's not right,” she tweeted.

The star went on to say that she can relate to the battles the LGBTQI+ community is facing online. She said that as a person with albinism, she has had to battle against the discrimination thrown her way.

“(It's) A fight I can relate to somehow, as a person living with albinism. I understand the pain to always have to 'educate' society repeatedly. It's tiring,” Refilwe wrote.