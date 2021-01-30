Tweeps slam Cassper for 'gloating' about being a successful school dropout!
While tweeps understand that being a “successful school dropout” is part of rapper Cassper Nyovest's brand, they still didn't take kindly to his latest tweets which they interpreted as irresponsible gloating.
Cassper has been ridiculed on social media multiple times over the fact that he never matriculated from high school. He's got used to the cyberbullying that often makes its way to his TL because of it and even figured out that he can use his success and status to hit back at trolls.
However, his latest tweet about making it as a school dropout wasn't in response to bullying ... It was more a reflection by the rapper on how he's glad he didn't listen to people who advised him against leaving school to pursue his dreams.
Cassper rubbed some tweeps up the wrong way when he appeared to be throwing shade at people who finished school and went on to get jobs. The rapper insinuated that those people were “stuck”.
“If I listened to people I would be stuck at home with a job I hate cause that's what they told me when I was young. They told me I should go to school cause I wouldn't make it. Go to school, get a job, they said. You know what I said? Watch me do it! By God's grace, we here!” he said.
If I listened to people I would be stuck at home with a Job I hate cause that's what they told me when I was young. They told me I should go to school cause I wouldn't make it. Go to school, get a job, they said. You know what I said? WATCH ME DO IT!!!! By God's grace, we here!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 24, 2021
The rapper added another tweet to help drive his point home, reiterating that sometimes people are better off disregarding advice.
“Don't ever listen to people. People will advise you and then turn on you when their advice fails. People will crush your ideas and then applaud you and claim to have believed in you from the start. People will laugh at you for trying and failing, then copy your idea when it works.”
As usual, Cassper had tons of people supporting his views and accepting his life advice, but others were touched by the low-key shade they detected in his tweets.
Some felt it was irresponsible of Cassper to “glorify” not finishing or even going back to school ... especially since a great deal of his fan base consists of kids who are still in school.
Here are some of the comments tweeps flooded Cassper's comment section with:
Meaning? You want to say education is useless. Uhlulwe iskolo guluva. Ungazo claimer la. As much as you manage to make it in life. Some still relied on edu to succeed. We have different paths. Rest.— Lekgolokoe (@sammymoloi01) January 24, 2021
Not everyone who decided not to drop out like U is stuck at "home" with jobs they hate - there's plenty of success stories. Stop using the "Law of Exception" (in yo case) & "Equivocation Fallacy" to devalue the importance of education esp with yo youth following. Irresponsible!— Siphiwe Thithila (@siplikhuleni) January 24, 2021
I totally RESPECT you did it with no education. But i wonder if you not using your money or success to educate yourself isn't that also limiting yourself? Is it bad thing to also show that u can go to school later if u wish to that education isn't for a job?— 👑👑👑King KabeloWaka (@kabeloWaka2) January 24, 2021
It worked for u and that's great but it doesnt mean it might work for me.. pic.twitter.com/HM3j83SumK— 🌹🔥Khales😊💯❗❗ (@Tumimashabela25) January 24, 2021