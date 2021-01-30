Tweeps slam Cassper for 'gloating' about being a successful school dropout!

While tweeps understand that being a “successful school dropout” is part of rapper Cassper Nyovest's brand, they still didn't take kindly to his latest tweets which they interpreted as irresponsible gloating.

Cassper has been ridiculed on social media multiple times over the fact that he never matriculated from high school. He's got used to the cyberbullying that often makes its way to his TL because of it and even figured out that he can use his success and status to hit back at trolls.

However, his latest tweet about making it as a school dropout wasn't in response to bullying ... It was more a reflection by the rapper on how he's glad he didn't listen to people who advised him against leaving school to pursue his dreams.

Cassper rubbed some tweeps up the wrong way when he appeared to be throwing shade at people who finished school and went on to get jobs. The rapper insinuated that those people were “stuck”.

“If I listened to people I would be stuck at home with a job I hate cause that's what they told me when I was young. They told me I should go to school cause I wouldn't make it. Go to school, get a job, they said. You know what I said? Watch me do it! By God's grace, we here!” he said.