Zenande Mfenyana gets real about her fitness journey: Daily workouts are hard

Here's a thing about motherhood that is never said enough: Along with your new baby, the whole experience gifts you with a new “post-baby” body.

Choosing to lift the veil on the process behind “getting back” to the body and fitness level she is entirely happy with, relatively new mom and actress Zenande Mfenyana recently got real about her fitness journey.

In 2021 there are many ways one can get the body of their dreams. However, if you want the body and the fitness, there is no escaping the need for healthy eating and exercise.

Zenande said the hardest part for her wasn't starting to exercise. Her struggle is staying consistent.

“Daily workouts are hard. It really all starts in the mind. Sometimes I put on my gym gear just to psych myself up, then I get on my mat and begin. Beginning is easy. The daily consistency, now that’s the hard part.”

The actress said she quickly realised the battle is mental so she works on her mind daily.

“Pushing through the battle in my mind daily just to stay fit,” she said.