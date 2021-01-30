TshisaLIVE

Zenande Mfenyana gets real about her fitness journey: Daily workouts are hard

‘Beginning is easy. The daily consistency, now that’s the hard part’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 January 2021 - 11:00
Actress and new mommy Zenande Mfenyana is back in the gym to smash her 2021 body and fitness goals.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

Here's a thing about motherhood that is never said enough: Along with your new baby, the whole experience gifts you with a new “post-baby” body.

Choosing to lift the veil on the process behind “getting back” to the body and fitness level she is entirely happy with, relatively new mom and actress Zenande Mfenyana recently got real about her fitness journey.

In 2021 there are many ways one can get the body of their dreams. However, if you want the body and the fitness, there is no escaping the need for healthy eating and exercise.

Zenande said the hardest part for her wasn't starting to exercise. Her struggle is staying consistent.

Daily workouts are hard. It really all starts in the mind. Sometimes I put on my gym gear just to psych myself up, then I get on my mat and begin. Beginning is easy. The daily consistency, now that’s the hard part.”

The actress said she quickly realised the battle is mental so she works on her mind daily.

“Pushing through the battle in my mind daily just to stay fit,” she said.

In conversation with a follower on her TL, Zenande emphasised the importance of having self pep-talks in preparation of the exercises.

Refusing to be put under pressure to “snap back”, Zenande made it known quite early into her motherhood journey that she would not be “bullied” into immediately going back to her pre-body body or fitness level.

The Queen actress took to her Instagram to make it clear she won't be subscribing to the pop culture norm of new mothers being in a hurry to “snap back” into their pre-baby bodies.

I’m taking it one day a time with my body. I certainly will not put myself under unnecessary pressure for the snap back culture. One sit-up a day is better than no sit-ups at all,” Zenande said.

In a more recent post, Ballerina's mommy explained that her super-fit husband was the inspiration behind her 2021 goal to get fit again.

The star said though she has a long way to go in her fitness journey, she was now ready to try her best.

“My hubs is so fit, he inspires me each morning to work harder at my fitness goals. I’ve got such a long way to go but at least I’m trying. I grew a human in me in 2020. In 2021 need to get back into shape,” tweeted Zenande.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
