Zonke Dikana’s foundation donates a wheelchair

This is not the first time Zonke has helped someone in need. Last year February, the singer was applauded for paying a student’s R30k debt.

This is after a student shared her financial struggles on social media.

Bubu Sithole took to Twitter to share her pain after she was denied registration because she owed R29,000 in unpaid fees.

In a detailed tweet, Bubu said she had twice been rejected by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS) , even though she provided proof that her mother had died and her father was living with a disability.

“I’m now packing my bags and going back home because I have outstanding fees and can’t register. I owe R29k and they want R17k for me to register provisionally. I was rejected by NSFAS twice in a row, even after I sent them my mother’s death certificate and my dad’s disability papers.

“I applied for a fundi eduloan but it was declined. I’m gonna send through an appeal for NSFAS again this year. My heart aches so much, I just wanted to go to school. That’s all.”

While it looked like there was no hope for the student, Zonke acted and said she would help pay her outstanding fees.

“Have you left yet? Please let me help you stay in school.”

Feeling overwhelmed by Zonke's act of kindness, Bubu gave social media users feedback, saying the singer had paid her outstanding fees and she would be registering.

Bubu thanked people for their retweets, which she believed helped grab the attention of Zonke, who advised her to study hard and be the best version of herself.