TshisaLIVE

Zonke Dikana’s foundation donates a wheelchair

'It was such an honour to gift Athenkosi with a much-needed wheelchair'

30 January 2021 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Zonke Dikana uses her foundation to help those in need.
Zonke Dikana uses her foundation to help those in need.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

Songstress Zonke Dikana in partnership with her foundation have gifted a disadvantaged man, Athenkosi Mawa, with a new wheelchair.

Feeling honoured to have been able to assist Athenkosi with a much needed tool that will  help him become mobile, the foundation took to Twitter to share what they had done.

“It was such an honour for us to gift Athenkosi with a much-needed wheelchair. Our aim is to bring light wherever we go and we thank Athenkosi's family for a very warm welcome,” read the tweet posted on the Zonke Dikana Foundation Twitter page.

In a statement coupled with a snap of two men holding a wheelchair, the foundation also thanked social media users who retweeted and helped them find Athenkosi's family.

This is not the first time Zonke has helped someone in need. Last year February, the singer was applauded for paying a student’s R30k debt.

This is after a student shared her financial struggles on social media.

Bubu Sithole took to Twitter to share her pain after she was denied registration because she owed R29,000 in unpaid fees.

In a detailed tweet, Bubu said she had twice been rejected by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS) , even though she provided proof that her mother had died and her father was living with a disability.

“I’m now packing my bags and going back home because I have outstanding fees and can’t register. I owe R29k and they want R17k for me to register provisionally. I was rejected by NSFAS twice in a row, even after I sent them my mother’s death certificate and my dad’s disability papers.

“I applied for a fundi eduloan but it was declined. I’m gonna send through an appeal for NSFAS again this year. My heart aches so much, I just wanted to go to school. That’s all.” 

While it looked like there was no hope for the student, Zonke acted and said she would help pay her outstanding fees.

“Have you left yet? Please let me help you stay in school.”

Feeling overwhelmed by Zonke's act of kindness, Bubu gave social media users feedback, saying the singer had paid her outstanding fees and she would be registering.

Bubu thanked people for their retweets, which she believed helped grab the attention of Zonke, who advised her to study hard and be the best version of herself.

WATCH | AKA loses his mind over winning Music Video Of The Year at the Samas

The Megacy's hard work paid off!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Zonke applauded for paying student’s R30k debt

Singer Zonke saves the day and pays a student's R30k school debt,
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Zonke Dikana to open recording studio for new talent

The musician says she can't wait to find and give new talent a chance
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Shekhinah is Apple Music's most streamed female artist in SA

Apple Music has shared a list of the most streamed SA women artists on the platform, just in time for Women's Day.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Dineo Langa schools Busiswa for 'reading to respond and not understand' TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest says he can't afford a R4m watch TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize hits back at her style being mocked, says critics have a 'lack of ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Celebs weigh in on the MacG 'transphobic slurs' saga, as he loses sponsor TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntando Duma offers to pay for fan's hairstyle after she tried to copy her 'do' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X