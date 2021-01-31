AKA branded cake, balloons & TL love! Inside AKA's 33rd birthday celebration

Rapper AKA is probably still trying to recover from all the sugar and love he was showered with this week when he celebrated his 33rd birthday.

While Covid-19 may have limited the usual celebrations, AKA's family, friends and fans still made sure the Fela In Versace rapper felt the love on his birthday.

The TL erupted with well wishes for the rapper and his closest peeps made sure real life love matched the online love.

AKA shared a snap of some of the things he received for his birthday, which included big and elaborate balloons, a decadent cake, AKA branded cupcakes and a portrait of the rapper.

The rapper expressed his gratitude on Instagram.

“Thank you so much to the Megacy. You are undefeated. Unconditionally loving and I love you with all my heart,” said the rapper.

Check out the posts below: