AKA branded cake, balloons & TL love! Inside AKA's 33rd birthday celebration
Rapper AKA is probably still trying to recover from all the sugar and love he was showered with this week when he celebrated his 33rd birthday.
While Covid-19 may have limited the usual celebrations, AKA's family, friends and fans still made sure the Fela In Versace rapper felt the love on his birthday.
The TL erupted with well wishes for the rapper and his closest peeps made sure real life love matched the online love.
AKA shared a snap of some of the things he received for his birthday, which included big and elaborate balloons, a decadent cake, AKA branded cupcakes and a portrait of the rapper.
The rapper expressed his gratitude on Instagram.
“Thank you so much to the Megacy. You are undefeated. Unconditionally loving and I love you with all my heart,” said the rapper.
Check out the posts below:
On his Instagram Stories the rapper shared that he had a delicious looking plate of oysters and the cutest birthday wish from his daughter Kairo.
AKA has been celebrating his 33rd birthday since the month began.
Earlier this week, the rapper sent social media users into a frenzy after claiming to have forked out R62k for a Limited Edition Walt Disney Mont Blanc pen and notebook as a birthday gift to himself.
According to Montblanc's website, the limited edition pens range from R14,300 to R18,300, while the notebook was listed for $95 on the Montblanc international website, which equates to about R1,443.
While many tweeps claimed they don't understand his bizarre expensive taste, Supa Mega explained he was into “buying weird things these days”.