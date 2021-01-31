Ayanda Thabethe gets real about learning to love her body
TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has opened up about the struggle of accepting her body over the years.
With the body positivity movement helping women to learn about and love their bodies, conversations around how we feel about our self-image often pop up on the TL.
Ayanda took to Twitter to get real with fans. The star said that when reflecting on a time when she was skinnier, she realised that even back then she wasn't happy with how her body looked.
This made her question whether anyone is ever really satisfied with their weight and looks.
“When I look back at my old pics, I always think about how skinny I was, yet at the time I wasn’t happy with the scale, which makes me wonder if anyone is ever happy with their weight ..." she wrote.
Many fans joined in the conversation, sharing their own journeys to loving and accepting themselves.
“I'm thicker now than I was in the past but I've never loved my body as much as I do now. My perfect imperfections that I'm always working towards enhancing,” wrote one user.
Check out their responses below:
Weight conscious people are barely happy with their weight unless otherwise they've reached their body goals for that specific period— Raymond Monty Maboea (@RayMaboya) January 28, 2021
Nope we never happy. Phofu I'm not happy. Growing up I was skinny and wanted to be big now that I've gained I want to be skinny so bad— ♓petite_bliss♓ (@gasa_sisanda) January 28, 2021
I was skinny my whole life and I always thought I was fat. And now I'm fighting to get that body back😭😂 https://t.co/awEMfeX3SV— ivy🌻 (@ivy_masilo) January 28, 2021
Haha 😂.. me too yazi. I wonder if I’ll ever be happy with my weight even when I start with gym 😅— nozipho 💸 (@nozipho__) January 28, 2021
The model often discusses health and wellness, encouraging others to take their fitness seriously.
In 2019 the star got real about her fitness regime, saying that she will be training through the festive period so she can stay fit for the new year.
“I’ve decided to do my best to train in December so that by the time 2020 comes (we always forget it’s a few days away), I’m not starting off in a worse off position as far as my health and wellness is concerned,” she wrote.