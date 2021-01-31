Ayanda Thabethe gets real about learning to love her body

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has opened up about the struggle of accepting her body over the years.

With the body positivity movement helping women to learn about and love their bodies, conversations around how we feel about our self-image often pop up on the TL.

Ayanda took to Twitter to get real with fans. The star said that when reflecting on a time when she was skinnier, she realised that even back then she wasn't happy with how her body looked.

This made her question whether anyone is ever really satisfied with their weight and looks.

“When I look back at my old pics, I always think about how skinny I was, yet at the time I wasn’t happy with the scale, which makes me wonder if anyone is ever happy with their weight ..." she wrote.