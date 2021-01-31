Connie gifts hubby Shona Ferguson a cake for being her king

After nearly two decades of loving each other loudly and boldly, Connie and her husband Shona Ferguson are still head over heels in love and Connie recently took time out to celebrate her king with a delicious looking custom-made cake.

Clearly not one to take life for granted, Connie decided to randomly celebrate the head of her household and show him her appreciation by ordering a cake in his honour.

The cake was decorated with macarons and melted white chocolate and topped off with a gold “Mr Sho” sign that had a crown on top of it.

Connie explained that the motivation behind the cake was that her hubby was a king who deserved nice things! She just wanted to express her gratitude for Shona's presence in her life.

“We don’t need a special day to celebrate a king! Happy just nje day Mr. Sho. Grateful for you today and always!”