Connie gifts hubby Shona Ferguson a cake for being her king
After nearly two decades of loving each other loudly and boldly, Connie and her husband Shona Ferguson are still head over heels in love and Connie recently took time out to celebrate her king with a delicious looking custom-made cake.
Clearly not one to take life for granted, Connie decided to randomly celebrate the head of her household and show him her appreciation by ordering a cake in his honour.
The cake was decorated with macarons and melted white chocolate and topped off with a gold “Mr Sho” sign that had a crown on top of it.
Connie explained that the motivation behind the cake was that her hubby was a king who deserved nice things! She just wanted to express her gratitude for Shona's presence in her life.
“We don’t need a special day to celebrate a king! Happy just nje day Mr. Sho. Grateful for you today and always!”
The couple have a habit of presenting gifts to each other, with or without a special occasion. They always make sure they express their love for one another, on the socials and in private.
When they celebrated their 19-year anniversary late last year, Shona surprised his wifey with a custom denim jacket. This was in addition to the stunning diamonds she received for the grand celebration.
Taking to social media to celebrate their love, the actress thanked her beau for being by her side all these years.
“This life journey is super easy with you by my side. There is nothing we can’t take on together. I love you melaiti,” wrote Connie.