WATCH | Kairo drew AKA a super cute card on her first day of 'big' school

AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo Forbes is one of the cutest kids in Mzansi celebville and her “steal your daddy's spotlight” moment proved how adorable she is!

The five-year-old recently “hijacked” her father's Trending SA interview in what they had dubbed #TSAMegaMania. AKA was speaking all things megacy from business to the reaction to his latest EP.

As usual he started by shrugging off haters' opinions.

“I've had times when I put out a project and when it came out people said ' this is garbage'. Then five years later they like 'this is a classic album'. I think anything that is different — like nothing ventured nothing gained — you have to really push yourself and step out of the box. Sometimes when you are a little bit ahead, you have to wait for people to catch up,” the rapper said.

He went on to speak about life, love and fatherhood. However, just as he was about to elaborate on his fatherhood journey, Kairo popped up on screen and stole the show with her unrelenting cuteness.

Kairo spoke about her favourite things to do with her daddy and everyone watching went “Ncawww” when she said on her first day at “big” school, she drew her daddy dearest a cute card of appreciation!

Check it out below: