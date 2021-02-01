Celebs react to beachgoer being ‘let off the hook’ after breaking lockdown laws

Satirist Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi and radio personality DJ Warras were among the celebrities who called out the police for allegedly letting a man off the hook after he broke lockdown rules by taking a dip in the ocean.

According to the revised level 3 restrictions set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 28 to help curb the spread of Covid-19, all beaches, dams, lakes and rivers, inclusive of all recreational facilities at these places, are closed to the public in 22 hotspot areas.

Police have been doing the rounds to enforce the rules.