Celebs react to beachgoer being ‘let off the hook’ after breaking lockdown laws
'White people live different lives. They would've tackled him if he was black'
Satirist Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi and radio personality DJ Warras were among the celebrities who called out the police for allegedly letting a man off the hook after he broke lockdown rules by taking a dip in the ocean.
According to the revised level 3 restrictions set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 28 to help curb the spread of Covid-19, all beaches, dams, lakes and rivers, inclusive of all recreational facilities at these places, are closed to the public in 22 hotspot areas.
Police have been doing the rounds to enforce the rules.
However, many South Africans, including celebs, were taken by surprise to see how differently police react to some citizens.
This after a viral video showed how a man who was caught on a beach and taking a dip in the ocean did not face consequences.
Lesego shared a tweet in which she claimed "white people live different lives" as opposed to other races.
"This is why the entitlement is so high because the privilege is astounding. I hate this video, this man and the dumb police with everything," she said.
White people live different lives. They would’ve tackled him if he was black. This is why the entitlement is so high... because the privilege is astounding. I hate this video, this man and the dumb police with everything. https://t.co/CSm7qWATXK— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) January 31, 2021
Warras believed police allegedly couldn't use force on white people because they could afford legal representation in court should they need to sue a law enforcement officer for using force or violence against them.
"White people at the Cape Town beaches have money for very good lawyers. If the police disperse them using force, pepper spray or violence, they will sue police and they will win."
Those white people at the Cape Town beaches have money for very good lawyers. If the police disperse them using force, pepper spray or violence - they will sue SAPS and they will win. They’re scared to even shout at them. peaceful protest is allowed - nobody was violent— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) January 31, 2021
He said disadvantaged black people were uninformed about their rights when confronted by police officers.
But black people who are poor and uninformed - fear police and the police know it. no victim of their brutality or excessive force does anything about it of their own accord. They don’t know about suing etc. For excessive use of force. It’s very unfair - but injalo. 💔— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) January 31, 2021
Media personality, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo shared how baffled she was at how police were hesitant in dispersing white Cape Town protestors who wanted the beach to be operational during the lockdown.
Hhe🤣. Hayi andihleki, ndiyakhohlela🤭. https://t.co/aUYWtX7TwZ— Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) January 30, 2021
Here are some of the reactions to the viral video:
Posted this earlier. Relevant here as well. pic.twitter.com/WosHrP4aBu— Bulela Vava (@ruraldentistSA) January 30, 2021
But they'll drag a black man naked out of his house. An angry white man is respected. An angry black man needs to be taken down. The police don't serve the "masses".— Building Blaq Equity (@BuildBlaqEquity) January 31, 2021
The way he yells an instruction to the female police officer pisses me off😡— Winnie Mandela (@KaraboNkabinde6) January 31, 2021
How long will we say "if he was Black... If they were Black... If it was Black people" before the police feel even a little bit embarrassed?
This upsets me so much. White privilege in South Africa is disgusting! I'm willing to bet my life that if this man was Black or coloured he would have been arrested and beaten up by @SAPoliceService or by the metro. This guy need to be arrested as he broke the law!!— Aunty G💕💕 (@Glenzto) January 31, 2021
The apartheid system has taught black men to hate their fellow country men pic.twitter.com/yoJ7s51x07— Mash T. (@MashabelaTshepo) January 31, 2021