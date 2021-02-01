TshisaLIVE

Celebs react to beachgoer being ‘let off the hook’ after breaking lockdown laws

'White people live different lives. They would've tackled him if he was black'

01 February 2021 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Lesego Tlhabi and DJ Warras have voiced their opinions about 'white privilege'.
Image: Lesego Tlhabi/ Supplied/DStv Now x Instagram/Shady Lurker

Satirist Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi and radio personality DJ Warras were among the celebrities who called out the police for allegedly letting a man off the hook after he broke lockdown rules by taking a dip in the ocean. 

According to the revised level 3 restrictions set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 28 to help curb the spread of Covid-19, all beaches, dams, lakes and rivers, inclusive of all recreational facilities at these places, are closed to the public in 22 hotspot areas. 

Police have been doing the rounds to enforce the rules. 

However, many South Africans, including celebs, were taken by surprise to see how differently police react to some citizens. 

This after a viral video showed how a man who was caught on a beach and taking a dip in the ocean did not face consequences. 

Lesego shared a tweet in which she claimed "white people live different lives" as opposed to other races. 

"This is why the entitlement is so high because the privilege is astounding. I hate this video, this man and the dumb police with everything," she said.

Warras believed police allegedly couldn't use force on white people because they could afford legal representation in court should they need to sue a law enforcement officer for using force or violence against them.

"White people at the Cape Town beaches have money for very good lawyers. If the police disperse them using force, pepper spray or violence, they will sue police and they will win."

He said disadvantaged black people were uninformed about their rights when confronted by police officers. 

Media personality, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo shared how baffled she was at how police were hesitant in dispersing white Cape Town protestors who wanted the beach to be operational during the lockdown. 

Here are some of the reactions to the viral video: 

