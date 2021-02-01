DJ Zinhle grateful to still have her mom in her life

The Umlilo hitmaker last year April touched on how she balances a successful music career and being a mom to Kairo.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zinhle said while Kairo grows more independent by the day, she has learnt the value of communicating and spending time with her.

“I realise how independent she is but also that I need to prioritise time with her. She is growing so quickly and I don't want to miss out on teaching her valuable lessons because I suddenly got busy and didn't make time for her. When I am at home, we play and talk and that is time dedicated for her.”

The Indlovu hitmaker said juggling her roles is a challenge but she wanted to break the belief that when a woman has a child her career stops.

“I want to show you can be a DJ or a superstar and a mom, but sometimes it isn’t easy. It is not easy. It is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. But I find you have to be true to yourself. You have to believe in your talent and your decisions, whether it is to go to a gig or stay at home with your daughter.

“It goes back to priority. You need to prioritise time with your child but also believe in yourself and believe you can still reach your dreams.”