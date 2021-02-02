Actress Masasa Mbangeni on 'win a role' competitions being unfair to drama students

Actress Masasa Mbangeni has opened up about relating to young drama students who face financial difficulties when wanting to further their studies as she went through the same struggles.

Masasa opened a conversation about how drama students and graduates are often overlooked by the South African narrative of “win a role” competitions given to ordinary citizens who didn't go to school to study the craft.

Taking a trip down memory lane of how badly she wanted to complete her drama studies, the award-winning actress reflected to a time when her mother scarified a great deal so could she complete her degree.

She took to Twitter and lifted the lid on how her mother took out a loan to pay towards her studies, and how she made sure she acquired a scholarship that covered the rest of her tuition fees.

“Trust me when I say I am the last person to say only certain people can get work because I am fully aware of the difficulty, she wrote in a tweet relating to a conversation she had about “win a role” competitions being unbeneficial the industry.