TshisaLIVE

Actress Masasa Mbangeni on 'win a role' competitions being unfair to drama students

02 February 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Masasa Mbangeni talks about the struggles she met when she was furthering her studies.
Actress Masasa Mbangeni talks about the struggles she met when she was furthering her studies.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

Actress Masasa Mbangeni has opened up about relating to young drama students who face financial difficulties when wanting to further their studies as she went through the same struggles.

Masasa opened a conversation about how drama students and graduates are often overlooked by the South African narrative of “win a role” competitions given to ordinary citizens who didn't go to school to study the craft.

Taking a trip down memory lane of how badly she wanted to complete her drama studies, the award-winning actress reflected to a time when her mother scarified a great deal so could she complete her degree.  

She took to Twitter and lifted the lid on how her mother took out a loan to pay towards her studies, and how she made sure she acquired a scholarship that covered the rest of her tuition fees.

“Trust me when I say I am the last person to say only certain people can get work because I am fully aware of the difficulty, she wrote in a tweet relating to a conversation she had about “win a role” competitions being unbeneficial the industry.

Prior to the tweet in which she revealed her sentiments about understanding the financial difficulties faced by drama students, Masasa weighed in on a conversation about not being able to comprehend the narrative of non-drama students or ordinary South African citizens “winning a role” for which they didn't study hard.

I think of my students who studied and how it must sting that the career  you chose, and worked hard for, can be won in a competition.”

She clarified what she meant by “win a role” to a confused tweep who asked her whether she was making an example of competitions such as Class Ac,  saying, “I’m talking about productions by passing agents and casting on social media.”

TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo joined the conversation and reiterated Masasa's sentiments, expressing how she also  can't phantom the idea of one “winning a career”, as acting is a career  “that many study for”.

“It’s simple, the ‘gatekeepers’ do not respect the work but are fans of those who do it because of the celebrity culture already in place.”

Masasa Mbangeni: Please don’t ask if the men I work with are great kissers

"Something sounds rapey, opportunistic and high key predatory about that sort of rhetoric," Masasa said.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Masasa Mbangeni on knowing about Thembeka's exit for six months

Masasa Mbangeni really made the pots with her Thembeka character!
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Masasa Mbangeni hits back at claims 'Scandal!' will go downhill without her

The show must go on!
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Top 4 fave fan moments from 'Scandal!'

Scandal! was lit in 2020 ... you know this because the evil Thembeka came back!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Connie gifts hubby Shona Ferguson a cake for being her king TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Duma offers to pay for fan's hairstyle after she tried to copy her 'do' TshisaLIVE
  4. MaMkhize takes taxi ride for fun, says 'it felt good to be back with the people' TshisaLIVE
  5. Lebo Motsoeli: ‘I can’t believe this guy dribbled me into marrying him’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
X