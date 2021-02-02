TshisaLIVE

'The Queen' actress Sibusisiwe Jili is pregnant with 'miracle baby'

“When I lost my first child I was told I’ll never be able to carry and birth a child, how final right?”

02 February 2021 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili is pregnant with her miracle baby.
The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili is pregnant with her miracle baby.
Image: SI BU/ Instagram

The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili has revealed she's expecting a bundle of joy and has described her pregnancy as a miracle.

Sibusisiwe announced the exciting news on Instagram through a series of snaps, showing off her baby bump.

She also detailed how she was told by doctors that she would never be able to fall pregnant after losing her first baby.

“So ... this is the special shandis I had to share with you. When I lost my first child [age of 17] I was told I’ll never be able to carry and birth a child, how final right? But, I was not having it, no doc, you are not deputy God,” Sibusiswe said.

She added that after hearing the doctor's news she got down on her knees and prayed.

“God, when you are ready for me to have a child, please bless me with a boy. Ten years later I gave birth to a healthy but premature Onke who just turned five on Sunday, no incubator, no complications and now baby number two is fighting for womb time breaking my record at a whopping eight months without any complications.

“My joy and excitement cannot be contained, the blessings are beyond me and I just want to take this moment to thank everyone in my life for the continued support.”

Known for her role as Georgina on Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela, the excited mother-to-be added that she was grateful to those who have supported her through her journey.  

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her looks

Singer Makhadzi has had to let Twitter trolls know that she does not need their validation and that she is her biggest fan.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pearl Thusi says she's 'too ghetto' to ignore disrespect from Twitter trolls!

“Babe I’m too ghetto to keep quiet every time I’m disrespected,” Pearl said.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

OPINION | We need to stop glorifying celebs who travel during the pandemic

Cancel your flights and stay home, public figures - travelling for leisure is insensitive.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Zenande Mfenyana gets real about her fitness journey: Daily workouts are hard

It's all in the mind. If you win that battle, then you've won the war.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Connie gifts hubby Shona Ferguson a cake for being her king TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Duma offers to pay for fan's hairstyle after she tried to copy her 'do' TshisaLIVE
  4. MaMkhize takes taxi ride for fun, says 'it felt good to be back with the people' TshisaLIVE
  5. Lebo Motsoeli: ‘I can’t believe this guy dribbled me into marrying him’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
X