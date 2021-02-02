Twitter slams Simphiwe Dana for using ‘get a job’ as a clapback

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has ruffled more than a few feathers on the TL for telling a tweep to “get a job” in a heated debate.

It all started after a discussion on GBV was raised on the TL. Celebs and fans alike weighed in with their opinions, including poet Lebo Mashile and Simphiwe.

Lebo hit back at being labelled a “rape apologist” and Simphiwe jumped on board to defend Lebo against the “hate” wagon coming her way.

Simphiwe told the critic she should get a job before commenting on the TL.

“She has stationed herself as some kind of messiah. Perhaps if she got a job she would stop being so messy,” wrote Simphiwe.