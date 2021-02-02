TshisaLIVE

Twitter slams Simphiwe Dana for using ‘get a job’ as a clapback

02 February 2021 - 13:00
Simphiwe Dana's clapbacks had her catching heat online!
Image: Instagram/Simphiwe Dana

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has ruffled more than a few feathers on the TL for telling a tweep to “get a job” in a heated debate.  

It all started after a discussion on GBV was raised on the TL. Celebs and fans alike weighed in with their opinions, including poet Lebo Mashile and Simphiwe.

Lebo hit back at being labelled a “rape apologist” and Simphiwe jumped on board to defend Lebo against the “hate” wagon coming her way.

Simphiwe told the critic she should get a job before commenting on the TL.

“She has stationed herself as some kind of messiah. Perhaps if she got a job she would stop being so messy,” wrote Simphiwe.

Twitter came for the star, slamming her for using “get a job” as a clapback online. Especially with the current unemployment crisis that SA is experiencing, said some users.

Here are some of the responses:

Simphiwe is often vocal about her opinions and is never afraid to speak up in a heated debate.

Speaking on the mistreatment of artists by their bosses, Simphiwe reminded her Twitter followers that it's every man for themselves in the entertainment industry.

“I have had many good people rooting for me in the music industry. Some of them bosses. I’ve been highly protected in so many ways. But I’ll tell you that the industry owners are always researching ways to f*** you. Even your lawyers are sometimes bought or just plain not caring” Simphiwe said.

