Twitter slams Simphiwe Dana for using ‘get a job’ as a clapback
Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has ruffled more than a few feathers on the TL for telling a tweep to “get a job” in a heated debate.
It all started after a discussion on GBV was raised on the TL. Celebs and fans alike weighed in with their opinions, including poet Lebo Mashile and Simphiwe.
Lebo hit back at being labelled a “rape apologist” and Simphiwe jumped on board to defend Lebo against the “hate” wagon coming her way.
Simphiwe told the critic she should get a job before commenting on the TL.
“She has stationed herself as some kind of messiah. Perhaps if she got a job she would stop being so messy,” wrote Simphiwe.
She has stationed herself as some kind of messiah. Perhaps if she got a job she would stop being so messy.— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) February 1, 2021
Twitter came for the star, slamming her for using “get a job” as a clapback online. Especially with the current unemployment crisis that SA is experiencing, said some users.
Here are some of the responses:
Nah this ain't it 😬😬😬 https://t.co/U8aPp1ZQLm— (;´༎ຶٹ༎ຶ`) 𝙋𝙚𝙜𝙜𝙮’𝙨 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙣™ (@sonofjpegmafia) February 1, 2021
With South Africa's unemployment rate????? https://t.co/JA5yy7eA9s— Kea ❤️ (@kutloano23) February 1, 2021
I don’t think she chose to be unemployed but since you care so much, why don’t you give her a job? https://t.co/NLo0szuasu— RS3 (@oddeomontle) February 1, 2021
Yeah no you can’t use unemployment as a clap back. No ways https://t.co/hm3Rj5f04J— . (@_tharrh) February 1, 2021
Simphiwe read the room, this clapback really ain’t it https://t.co/goGVyzLHsi— siyolise (@ashleeybanks_) February 1, 2021
Mocking someone for being unemployed in this country, in this current climate? Tone deaf 💔 https://t.co/ReDWLxsGcw— Mmago Ndindwa (@shlogi) February 1, 2021
Simphiwe is often vocal about her opinions and is never afraid to speak up in a heated debate.
Speaking on the mistreatment of artists by their bosses, Simphiwe reminded her Twitter followers that it's every man for themselves in the entertainment industry.
“I have had many good people rooting for me in the music industry. Some of them bosses. I’ve been highly protected in so many ways. But I’ll tell you that the industry owners are always researching ways to f*** you. Even your lawyers are sometimes bought or just plain not caring” Simphiwe said.