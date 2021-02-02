WATCH | Somizi shares throwback clip of Trevor Noah praising him

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has taken a trip down memory lane to a time when SA-born comedian Trevor Noah revealed a good deed he did for him before he was internationally recognised.

Somizi took to Instagram to share an archive video of himself with Trevor on the red carpet at the 2018 Global Citizen event.

Trevor can be heard expressing how despite being a nobody, Somizi still treated him with respect.

“I was in Somizi's drop top. Do you remember where we were?” he asked Somizi.

"We were driving around in Mahikeng and I had never been in a drop top before. Somizi was like, 'Let me show you life’. This was at a time when nobody knew me, nobody needed to be nice to me but this guy [Somizi] was one of the friendliest, realist people you'll ever meet.”

Somizi said the sentiment that people never forget how you made them feel was true and it was important to treat people well no matter their status.