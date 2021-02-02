TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi shares throwback clip of Trevor Noah praising him

'This was when nobody knew me, nobody needed to be nice to me but this guy [Somizi] was one of the friendliest, realist people you'll ever meet'

02 February 2021 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung treated Trevor Noah with respect before the comedian became famous.
Image: Somizi Mhlongo/ Instagram

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has taken a trip down memory lane to a time when SA-born comedian Trevor Noah revealed a good deed he did for him before he was internationally recognised.

Somizi took to Instagram to share an archive video of himself with Trevor on the red carpet at the 2018 Global Citizen event.

Trevor can be heard expressing how despite being a nobody, Somizi still treated him with respect.

“I was in Somizi's drop top. Do you remember where we were?” he asked Somizi.

"We were driving around in Mahikeng and I had never been in a drop top before. Somizi was like, 'Let me show you life’. This was at a time when nobody knew me, nobody needed to be nice to me but this guy [Somizi] was one of the friendliest, realist people you'll ever meet.” 

Somizi said the sentiment that people never forget how you made them feel was true and it was important to treat people well no matter their status.

Earlier this year, Somizi came under fire for saying there shouldn't be any excuses for one's lack of success.

The former child star took to Twitter with his “coming up” story which he attributed to his hard work and perseverance, and the fact that he was able to overcome the financial struggles of his past.

“Onendlebe uzongizwa: whoever has ears will hear me. I once had it all, lost it all. I grew up poor as well and now I am not. Moral of the story: work hard, believe, have faith, stop complaining, keep knocking or build your own door. No excuses. Pray.”

Although Somizi was giving social media users solid advice, some took the advice as unfair as he is the child of the late SA icons Ndaba Mhlongo and Mary Twala and claimed he  owed some of his success to his parents.

