Boity never wants her successes to be linked to toxic men

Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo hopes to never have a bad relationship define her success and career.

Boity is known for making waves across Mzansi for most of her career as a single powerhouse. And she's not about to change that image for a toxic situation!

Relishing in the success of her album 4436 and her luxury perfume range, the Bakae hitmaker has shared a prayer for her prosperous career.

Taking to Twitter, the star said she hopes her work and future successes will never be tied to a toxic man or relationship.