Boity never wants her successes to be linked to toxic men

03 February 2021 - 14:02
Boity doesn't have time for toxic men.
Boity doesn't have time for toxic men.
Image: Instagram/Boity

Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo hopes to never have a bad relationship define her success and career.

Boity is known for making waves across Mzansi for most of her career as a single powerhouse. And she's not about to change that image for a toxic situation!

Relishing in the success of her album 4436 and her luxury perfume range, the Bakae hitmaker has shared a prayer for her prosperous career.

Taking to Twitter, the star said she hopes her work and future successes will never be tied to a toxic man or relationship.

Many of her fans praised her “girl power” advice. However, there were some users who had to stir the pot.

Here are some of the responses:

In news related to her love life, Boity has been linked to Maps over the past few years by hopeful fans. Speaking about their friendship on her reality TV show Own Your Throne, Boity said  the pair are strictly "homies" and there are no vibes between them.

However, Maps suggested there may be wedding bells in their future. Boity played along with the joke for some fan service.

“He is single, I am assuming. I am single. Why don’t we just get married? We would look cute together. Our kids would be really pretty. We would be a power couple. No, I am joking,” Boity said.

