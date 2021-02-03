Candice Modiselle says influencers are financially devastated by not being paid on time

Actress and media personality Candice Modiselle has come to the defence of influencers in a time of financial crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the star spoke about the struggles influencers face in their respective industries. She said influencers are often paid too long after the job us done. The invoice payment structure that is widely accepted means it can take up to two months to earn your bread.

"I can’t emphasise this enough. The 30-60 day payment structure is financially crippling freelancers," said Candice.