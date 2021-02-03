Candice Modiselle says influencers are financially devastated by not being paid on time
Actress and media personality Candice Modiselle has come to the defence of influencers in a time of financial crisis.
Taking to Twitter, the star spoke about the struggles influencers face in their respective industries. She said influencers are often paid too long after the job us done. The invoice payment structure that is widely accepted means it can take up to two months to earn your bread.
"I can’t emphasise this enough. The 30-60 day payment structure is financially crippling freelancers," said Candice.
I can’t emphasize this enough... The 30-60 day payment structure is financially crippling freelancers.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) February 2, 2021
After a tweep suggested there should be legislation to end long-overdue payments, the Generations: The Legacy star shared her harrowing tale of waiting to be paid.
"I once got a 60-90 day agreement, no deposit and personally, that makes no sense. Three months? Insane," she wrote.
Influencers felt seen and heard by the star's recent thoughts.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.
Freelancers need immediate payment before or just ryt after the project is done— NATTYPHOTOGRAPHI (@Mlnatty7) February 2, 2021
It's destroying SME's, you can't finencially plan your year or take on debt. 😭💔 https://t.co/gE9GacCBKV— thaps (@thaps10) February 3, 2021
Most done by big corporates😤 https://t.co/CE3FEgqVth— Sam The Challenger (@MohauSam) February 2, 2021
60 days is sacrilegious. Payments can be processed within 15 days bathong https://t.co/YColUQaehj— Aaminah ~ Aunty Pursestrings (@msaaminahsblog) February 2, 2021
In some cases it's 90 days. Permanent employees who process payments and get paid monthly, but have no qualms paying freelancers three months after the job is done— Ms. Siya Miti (@SiyaMiti_the1st) February 3, 2021
Candice is often outspoken about the financial realities of entertainers and influencers.
Last year, the star slammed the idea of people expecting money from celebrities after had asked for a donation of 40k from the TV personality. Taken aback, Candice wanted to remind her followers that entertainers don't make enough to donate from their own pockets.
“How much money do you guys think we make? This sweet, sweet girl just asked me for a donation of R40k. I had to read the figure twice because bathong my lovie, 40 tao e tswang kae?" said Candice.