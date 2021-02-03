Cassper 'needed' AKA boxing match to 'motivate' him at the gym

At the beginning of last month, after several months of ranting that his nemesis AKA hadn't signed on the dotted line of their boxing match contract, Cassper hinted that the fight plans were finally in motion.

The rapper alluded to this in a tweet which saw many social media users jumping for joy that they would finally get to see their faves fight it out in the ring.

“This thing might really happen after all. Let's goooo!!”

Cassper's stans immediately took to his mentions to rally behind him, telling the rapper to give Supa Mega a “good beating”.

Though Mufasa seemed pretty certain that AKA didn't want to meet him in the ring, he revealed that the boxing match contract AKA was supposed to have signed by now was going to “go back into the drawer it's been chilling nicely in for months now”.

Cassper's comments came after a fan of the Supa Mega shared a snap of the rapper “about to sign” on the dotted line.

While he knew the truth, Mufasa laughed off the claims that AKA was about to sign the contract, saying, “That guy doesn't want to fight. I'll believe it when the signed contract is handed in. For now, ima gonna go play Fifa with Carpo and speak gugugaga with my beautiful son.”

However, now it appears that AKA has actually signed the contract, tweeps have advised Cassper to “take out his anger” on his nemesis for all those times he bullied him.

Will it happen or won't it? We will have to wait and see.