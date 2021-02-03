TshisaLIVE

Cassper 'needed' AKA boxing match to 'motivate' him at the gym

03 February 2021 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is still waiting in anticipation for his boxing match with nemesis AKA.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/ Instagram

As Cassper Nyovest and AKA's much awaited ring fight hangs in the balance, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker has disclosed that the delay has left him demotivated to hit the gym.

The hip hop star shared these sentiments in a conversation with a tweep who gave props to people who stuck to their exercising routine in the new year.

Cassper explained that he needed the boxing match to happen to give him the necessary push he requires mentally.

He even suggested that if he and AKA don't get to fight, he plans on “calling out someone else” to hit the ring with. 

As Cass wraps his head around the idea that the boxing match with AKA may never happen, he added that he was going to “moer that broer”, describing his frustrations around the delayed fight. 

At the beginning of last month, after several months of ranting that his nemesis AKA hadn't signed on the dotted line of their boxing match contract, Cassper hinted that the fight plans were finally in motion.

The rapper alluded to this in a tweet which saw many social media users jumping for joy that they would finally get to see their faves fight it out in the ring.

“This thing might really happen after all. Let's goooo!!”

Cassper's stans immediately took to his mentions to rally behind him, telling the rapper to give Supa Mega a “good beating”.

Though Mufasa seemed pretty certain that AKA didn't want to meet him in the ring, he revealed that the boxing match contract AKA was supposed to have signed by now was going to “go back into the drawer it's been chilling nicely in for months now”. 

Cassper's comments came after a fan of the Supa Mega shared a snap of the rapper “about to sign” on the dotted line.

While he knew the truth, Mufasa laughed off the claims that AKA was about to sign the contract, saying, “That guy doesn't want to fight. I'll believe it when the signed contract is handed in. For now, ima gonna go play Fifa with Carpo and speak gugugaga with my beautiful son.”

However, now it appears that AKA has actually signed the contract, tweeps have advised Cassper to “take out his anger” on his nemesis for all those times he bullied him.

Will it happen or won't it? We will have to wait and see.

