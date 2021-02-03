IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans worried Mazet will die for killing Sonto’s bae

As the lies around Mazet continue to catch up with her, her fans are freaking out on the TL with uncertainty about what is going to happen to the talented actress Siphesihle Ndaba's career on the popular telenovela.

Thanks to to Thati's hunting, Sonto believes her trusted right-hand lackey Mazet is the person responsible for the death of her lover Mike, and therefore the crushing of her dreams to start a new life. Sonto is out for vengeance and wants to inflict pain on whoever took her dreams away and killed her fiancé on her wedding day.

While it's true Mazet killed Mike, fans know it was pure coincidence and a big mistake on her part. Viewers of Gomora and fans, particularly fans of Mazet, don't believe the mistake is worth dying for, even though the storyline and Sonto's “MO” seems to suggest that is the only conclusion to the matter.

Struggling to imagine Gomora with out their fave, fans have taken to Twitter to — among other things — threaten to stop watching the soapie should Mazet be killed.

“If Mazet dies I stop watching #gomora @DStv #gomoramzansi,” one tweep said.