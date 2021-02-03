IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans worried Mazet will die for killing Sonto’s bae
As the lies around Mazet continue to catch up with her, her fans are freaking out on the TL with uncertainty about what is going to happen to the talented actress Siphesihle Ndaba's career on the popular telenovela.
Thanks to to Thati's hunting, Sonto believes her trusted right-hand lackey Mazet is the person responsible for the death of her lover Mike, and therefore the crushing of her dreams to start a new life. Sonto is out for vengeance and wants to inflict pain on whoever took her dreams away and killed her fiancé on her wedding day.
While it's true Mazet killed Mike, fans know it was pure coincidence and a big mistake on her part. Viewers of Gomora and fans, particularly fans of Mazet, don't believe the mistake is worth dying for, even though the storyline and Sonto's “MO” seems to suggest that is the only conclusion to the matter.
Struggling to imagine Gomora with out their fave, fans have taken to Twitter to — among other things — threaten to stop watching the soapie should Mazet be killed.
“If Mazet dies I stop watching #gomora @DStv #gomoramzansi,” one tweep said.
If they kill Mazet I will never watch #Gomora I swear😏 #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/DRWa4HKtLe— dennisncha😘 (@DMN4ever) February 2, 2021
So @Mzansimagic is planning to kill Mazet's character what a loss it will be #Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/6XHHaUHP3r— Kudzai Masora (@kmasora) February 2, 2021
Imagine Gomora without Mazet#gomoramzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/GyL7cjYWXj— nkosana lekotjolo (@nkosanap) February 2, 2021
Others have concluded Gomora is trying out it's latest toy, that is showing viewers alternate realities of the characters in the form of dreaming. They don't believe Mazet will die at the end of the “who killed Mike?” storyline.
Fans of Mazet have been shocked by her lack of “street wisdom” in the situation as they thought she would have skipped the country by now.
Others are hoping she uses Sonto's secrets — such as the murder of Thati's husband and detective Mahlasela — as leverage for her life when the moment comes.
Here are some of the reactions below:
I'm disappointed in Mazet. I thought she was More Street smart than this. She should be in KZN by now. #gomora #GomoraMzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/ghRvO4CNWS— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) February 2, 2021
Hijack and run Mazet #GomoraMzanzi #GomoraMzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/mXrKHEgwAF— Nondu* (@Nondu_Ngca) February 2, 2021
Mazet should just spill the beans there of Thatis husband murderer....kunyiwe once #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/3GdUyKsaMP— Skinny Chef SA👨🍳🇿🇦 🏳️🌈 (@anele_booi) February 2, 2021
Ke le Mazet I'd mention the killing ya Thati's husband..a nye nyi! #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/0ZnEpY4aP8— Masego 🌻 (@segos_royal) February 2, 2021
Mazet should tell Thati what happened to Mbongeni kore more drama left right & center #gomoramzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/Y1VfAq6KU2— 🗣️Uncle E Malangane® (@UncleLeoMalomo) February 2, 2021
THE IRONY 😂— Writing Jay™ ✍️ (@RewindMzansi) February 2, 2021
Mazet is a school dropout....
And now she goes to hide out from Sonto inside the school toilet#Gomora#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/GxXtNxoZ9U
What if Mazet was dreaming? #GomoraMzanzi #Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/zj2hjSh9q5— The Author (@TiyiBevhula) February 2, 2021