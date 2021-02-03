Mona Monyane excited to return to TV after a young minute

While she took time away from acting, Mona reflected on the sacrifices women make which lead to them not putting themselves first.

In a series of tweets, Mona wrote: “As women we need to stop negotiating whether we deserve to put ourselves first, to not tolerate nonsense, to centre our happiness. The joy of the man you choose to love should not take priority over your own wellbeing. You are equally entitled to live your best life.”

Touching on women not putting themselves first, the actress said men, on the other hand, had the capabilities to care for their wives and children but could only do so if they chose to.

“Men are nurturing, caring and gentle naturally. Look at how they care for their cars, shoes and accessories. Look at how they care for their male friends. If they could simply redirect that same energy and commitment to their wives and children they would realise this too.”

In March last year, Mona revealed she was going through the most difficult moments of her life after losing her newborn baby.

Being on a journey of wellness and self-introspection, Mona took to her YouTube channel, The Power of Wellness, to speak about her traumatic experience.

“Two years ago after seven days, my daughter, my second child passed away in my arms. When that happened, it felt like my entire life stopped. It felt like I had lost complete faith in the idea of a higher power and the idea of God.”

Mona said her loss made her ask herself if she was created to live a happy life and to prosper.

“It was one of the most difficult moments of my life, but it was also the first time in my life I allowed everything to stop so I can interrogate what I was feeling.

“And, when I did that, wow, that's when I realised that prioritising my wellness was the best thing I could have ever done.”

The former Muvhango actress explained that at the time of her loss, she was a busy working actress who was very vocal about her pregnancy, even speaking about it with pride.

“I was so proud. I looked amazing, anyway. Although people had so much to say about how soon I got pregnant after my first child, I didn't care. I was out there just letting them know this was my body.”