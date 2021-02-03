Tresor on his track 'Stimela' being inspired by his time with Bra Hugh

Since joining the amapiano wave with Kabza de Small & Maphorisa, Afro-pop singer Tresor Riziki has revealed that his song Stimela on his 14-track album was hugely influenced by the late great Bra Hugh Masekela.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Tresor explained the jazz icon was more than just an inspiration to him but a dear friend to whom he was very close.

“Stimela is a beautiful storyteller-type of song which was inspired mainly by Bra Hugh. I was very close to him. He'd always tell me stories about mineworkers going back home only to find their families scattered, maybe their wives married to someone else.

“It's a beautiful, sad love story. This song is not a remake of the original version, it's a whole new song that's inspired by mineworkers and their love story. Me and Bra Hugh used to spend a lot of time together, he was my friend.”

When asked what he missed about Bra Hugh, Tresor said he missed the icon's youthfulness and his humbleness.

“I miss how he was a down-to-earth human being who loved everybody. It didn't matter how young or important you were in society for him to show you love, respect and appreciation.”