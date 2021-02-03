TshisaLIVE

'What the f**k?' - Ami Faku slams death rumours

03 February 2021 - 13:00
Hang on a minute ... songstress Ami Faku is very much alive!
Hang on a minute ... songstress Ami Faku is very much alive!
Image: ami_faku/ Instagram

Forget what you saw on the TL, musician Ami Faku is very much alive and well.

On Tuesday, the Ebhayi hitmaker reassured fans that she was not dead after Facebook users spread false news that she had died in a car accident.

News of Ami's death started making the rounds after she released a song with rapper Emtee titled Lala ngoxolo (Rest in Peace). 

The song speaks of death and life after death.

A shocked Ami responded to the fake reports, simply asking, “What the f**k?” and even joking about borrowing a cellphone in heaven to tweet from.

The rumours came just days after gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba rubbished claims she had died, and asked social media users to stop spreading lies.

On Twitter, many joked about Ami's “death”, leaving the singer in stitches.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

READ MORE

Ami Faku on not sexing up her look just for SA to love her

Ami Faku plans to be true to herself and give you nothing but great music!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Prince Kaybee reacts to his song featuring on Barack Obama's playlist

'This made my year,' the 'Uwrongo' hitmaker shared on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Hlengiwe Mhlaba slams death rumours: 'I am very much alive'

Hlengiwe Mhlaba reassures fans that she's still alive and shuts down death hoax!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Zuma is no Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe': Zakes Mda TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie gifts hubby Shona Ferguson a cake for being her king TshisaLIVE
  4. Itumeleng Khune hits back at 'looking too old' for his age comments TshisaLIVE
  5. Lebo Motsoeli: ‘I can’t believe this guy dribbled me into marrying him’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X