'What the f**k?' - Ami Faku slams death rumours

Forget what you saw on the TL, musician Ami Faku is very much alive and well.

On Tuesday, the Ebhayi hitmaker reassured fans that she was not dead after Facebook users spread false news that she had died in a car accident.

News of Ami's death started making the rounds after she released a song with rapper Emtee titled Lala ngoxolo (Rest in Peace).

The song speaks of death and life after death.