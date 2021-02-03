'What the f**k?' - Ami Faku slams death rumours
Forget what you saw on the TL, musician Ami Faku is very much alive and well.
On Tuesday, the Ebhayi hitmaker reassured fans that she was not dead after Facebook users spread false news that she had died in a car accident.
News of Ami's death started making the rounds after she released a song with rapper Emtee titled Lala ngoxolo (Rest in Peace).
The song speaks of death and life after death.
A shocked Ami responded to the fake reports, simply asking, “What the f**k?” and even joking about borrowing a cellphone in heaven to tweet from.
The rumours came just days after gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba rubbished claims she had died, and asked social media users to stop spreading lies.
On Twitter, many joked about Ami's “death”, leaving the singer in stitches.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Someone on Facebook wrote "Ami Faku - Lala Ngoxolo" and people assumed she passed away... Only to find out 'Lala Ngoxolo' is the new single she released with Emtee. 🤦🏾♂️— Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) February 2, 2021
Rasta was already looking for his crayons and ready to draw Ami Faku 😭😭— siyasamkela ͏ (@siyamtitshana) February 2, 2021
Goodmorning @Ami_Faku ndiyathemba ubuleli mgoxolo mntase.❤— ULazz umfana ka ma (@Lazola13__) February 3, 2021